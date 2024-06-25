Karachi, Sindh Rain Update amid sweltering weather

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of Sindh including provincial capital Karachi during the next two days.

Met Office said hot and humid weather will prevail in coastal areas while windstorm, and thunderstorm with isolated rain in Umar Kot and Thar Parkar.

There are no chances of rains in Karachi on Tuesday, and Wednesday as continental air is prevailing while a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts.

Karachi Temperature Today

In Karachi, the minimum temperature will hit 42 degrees Celsius with feel-like effect to be over 45°C. The humidity remains over 70 percent in metropolis while wing blew at 8kmh.

Over dozen dead in Karachi amid heatwave

At least fourteen bodies were suspiciously found in Karachi amid heatwave. The people died due to scorching heat in the financial hub of Pakistan.

Most of the deceased were drug addicts and they were under the influence of drugs when they died due to severe heat.