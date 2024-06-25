Karachi, Sindh Rain Update amid sweltering weather

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of Sindh including provincial capital Karachi during the next two days.
Met Office said hot and humid weather will prevail in coastal areas while windstorm, and thunderstorm with isolated rain in Umar Kot and Thar Parkar.
There are no chances of rains in Karachi on Tuesday, and Wednesday as continental air is prevailing while a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts.
In Karachi, the minimum temperature will hit 42 degrees Celsius with feel-like effect to be over 45°C. The humidity remains over 70 percent in metropolis while wing blew at 8kmh.
Over dozen dead in Karachi amid heatwave
At least fourteen bodies were suspiciously found in Karachi amid heatwave. The people died due to scorching heat in the financial hub of Pakistan.
Most of the deceased were drug addicts and they were under the influence of drugs when they died due to severe heat.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 351.45 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348.5
|351.45
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.95
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.58
|748.58
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.91
|40.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.74
|916.74
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.38
|172.38
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.26
|731.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|72.95
|73.85
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.53
|314.03
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.