Karachi, Sindh Rain Update amid sweltering weather

25 Jun, 2024
Karachi, Sindh Rain Update amid sweltering weather
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and dry weather for most parts of Sindh including provincial capital Karachi during the next two days.

Met Office said hot and humid weather will prevail in coastal areas while windstorm, and thunderstorm with isolated rain in Umar Kot and Thar Parkar.

There are no chances of rains in Karachi on Tuesday, and Wednesday as continental air is prevailing while a shallow westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts.

Karachi Temperature Today

In Karachi, the minimum temperature will hit 42 degrees Celsius with feel-like effect to be over 45°C. The humidity remains over 70 percent in metropolis while wing blew at 8kmh.

Over dozen dead in Karachi amid heatwave

At least fourteen bodies were suspiciously found in Karachi amid heatwave. The people died due to scorching heat in the financial hub of Pakistan.

Most of the deceased were drug addicts and they were under the influence of drugs when they died due to severe heat.

Gold & Silver

11:15 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan sees Rs500 increase per tola

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 25 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 25, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 351.45 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal at 72.95.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 351.45
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.05 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 72.95 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.58 748.58
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 39.91 40.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.74 916.74
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.07 59.67
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.38 172.38
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.26 731.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 72.95 73.85
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 311.53 314.03
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

