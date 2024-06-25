Search

Pakistan

FBISE Matric Results 2024 Latest Update here

25 Jun, 2024
ISLAMABAD – Annual examination of Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) held in March this year and now all eyes are on results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations for the academic year.

As students started applying for college admission, the results of FBISE matric annual is expected to be declare in second week of July 2024.

The exact date for FBISE SSC results will be announced in coming days, as education authorities are currently in the process of completing the evaluation and compilation of student performance data.

To ensure timely and accurate delivery of matric results 2024, Federal board utilised latest solutions to expedite the compilation process.

Results of FBISE SSC will be available on official website of Federal Board http://www.fbise.edu.pk and through SMS services provided by board.

Schools affiliated with FBISE will receive their students' results through secure channels to facilitate prompt distribution.

Students are advised to stay updated with the official communications from the Federal Board for the latest information regarding their exam results and future academic plans.

