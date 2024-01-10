Matric students in Punjab to appear in eight exams from 2025

A major modification to the examination procedure for the ninth and tenth grades has been announced by the head of the Punjab Board Committee.

The change eliminates one paper from the present format in an effort to streamline the examination process.

In the past, Islamic Studies and Pakistan Studies exams were taken separately by students in the ninth and tenth grades. However, the new system will have one 100-mark paper for Islamic Studies in the ninth grade and one 100-mark paper for Pakistan Studies in the tenth grade.

The ruling is scheduled to go into effect in 2025 starting with the ninth grade.

The Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) has previously been informed of the change by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), which is in charge of exams.

The textbooks for Islamic Studies and Pakistan Studies will be thereby updated and published starting with the next academic year in compliance with the new ruling.

This action is anticipated to facilitate a more favourable learning environment by streamlining the test procedure and lessening the workload for pupils. It is unclear how instructors and students alike will react to this development.