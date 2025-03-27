Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan welcomes US acknowledgment of TTP threat

Pakistan Welcomes Us Acknowledgment Of Ttp Threat

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has welcomed the United States’ acknowledgment of the threat posed by the TTP to world peace and security.

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad today (Thursday), Foreign Office Spokesperson Shafqat Ali Khan stated there is no hiatus in Pakistan-US cooperation on counterterrorism, and it will continue in the future.

Regarding the recent imposition of export restrictions by the US against Pakistan’s commercial entities, the spokesperson noted that such biased and politically motivated actions are counterproductive to the objectives of global export controls and obstruct the legitimate access to technology for socio-economic development.

When asked about a bill introduced in the US House of Representatives about Pakistan, the spokesperson mentioned this is an initiative of a single individual legislature. He, however, said Pakistan believes the timing and context of the bill do not align well with the current positive dynamics of Pakistan-US bilateral relations based on mutual respect, understanding and non-interference in each other’s affairs.

The spokesperson hoped the US congress will continue its supportive role in strengthening Pakistan-US ties and focus on avenues of mutual collaboration that benefits both countries. He said Pakistan remains committed to constitutionalism, the rule of law, the protection of human rights, and freedom of expression because it considers democracy as a vehicle for progress and prosperity.

Shafqat Ali Khan voiced concerns over the scores of raids conducted by Indian authorities on residences belonging to members of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference in illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said these raids intend to crush dissent and intimidate the local people. He urged the Indian authorities to stop these oppressive measures and respect the fundamental rights and freedom of Kashmiri people, including their right to self-determination.

The spokesperson welcomed the recently agreed-upon limited ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine which prohibits attacks on energy infrastructure and ensures safe navigation in the Black Sea. He appreciated the active engagement of the US administration and its leadership in securing the agreement between Russia and Ukraine. He said we remain optimistic that the new momentum generated by these initial steps will eventually lead to a comprehensive and permanent ceasefire.

Picture of Rehman
Rehman

