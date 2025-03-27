Faisalabad horror: Armed robbers gang-rape woman in front of her husband

FAISALABAD – A shocking incident occurred in Faisalabad, where armed robbers assaulted and gang-raped a woman after robbing her and her husband.

According to reports, the incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Sandal Bar police station. Three armed men intercepted a couple, Adnan and his wife, on Motorway Bridge 62. At gunpoint, they forced the couple into nearby fields, tied up the husband, and subjected the wife to a brutal assault. The perpetrators then fled with the couple’s mobile phones and cash.

Following the incident, Adnan lodged a complaint with the police, narrating how they were stopped and attacked by the assailants.

Upon receiving the report, Faisalabad City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar instructed SP Iqbal Town Abid Zafar to ensure the immediate arrest of the suspects.

A special police team, led by the SP, DSP Circle, and SHOs, was formed, resulting in the detention of four individuals. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities actively pursuing leads to apprehend all those involved.

The case bears similarities to the horrifying September 9, 2020, incident on the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway. A woman, stranded due to a fuel shortage, was attacked by armed men while waiting for assistance. The criminals took her and her children to a secluded area, where she was subjected to gang rape in their presence.