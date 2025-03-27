Security forces kill 11 foreign militants in four operations across KP

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have reportedly eliminated 11 foreign militants during four separate operations conducted across various areas in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on March 26 and 27, according to the Pakistan Army’s Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

In an operation based on intelligence in the Mir Ali area of North Waziristan, Security Forces effectively targeted a militant hideout, resulting in the killing of five militants. In a second operation in the same area, three more militants were neutralized.

During a separate engagement in the Miran Shah area of North Waziristan, Security Forces eliminated two militants. In the fourth operation, conducted in the Dera Ismail Khan area of Daraban, one militant was killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants’ possession.

ISPR stated that these foreign militants had been involved in various terrorist activities in the country, and Security Forces are continuing clearance operations in the area to eliminate any remaining insurgents.

The Pakistan Army reaffirmed its commitment to uproot terrorism from the country.