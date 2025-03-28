1 Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 28 March 2025 Thursday

Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs321,000, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat stands at Rs275,205 on March 28 Friday, in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 295,875 per tola, 21 karat at 282,562, and 18 Karat at 242,225.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Saraffa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs321,000 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs275,205

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi