Tuition teacher arrested for raping, filming students in Kharipur
Web Desk
07:34 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Tuition teacher arrested for raping, filming students in Kharipur
Share

Karachi: Police have arrested a teacher of a tuition center over allegedly raping minor students in Khairpur district of Sindh.

The suspect, who has been identified as Sarange Shar, is a retired school teacher and currently tutoring children at a private property. Parents sent their children to the tuition centre due to closure of schools due to lockdown.

Sindh Police has announced the arrest of the accused on its twitter handle. He was arrested in a second raid as on Thursday he had managed to escape.

The action was taken after pictures of the teacher committing the sodomy against two students went viral on Twitter.

The suspect allegedly raped a student, filmed it and then made it vial on social media. He was also accused of forcing his students, who are aged between 10 to12 year, to commit sodomy with each other.

Thari Mirwah police station has registered two first information reports (FIR) against the teacher on rape charges as well as under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997, on the complaint of parents of two children who were allegedly victimised by him.

More From This Category
PTV license fee increased by Rs 65
10:02 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
PM Imran to arrive in Lahore on a day-long visit ...
09:37 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
No immediate threat of food shortage in country ...
08:34 AM | 18 Jul, 2020
Pakistan hails Iran's inclusion in CPEC
11:41 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Two women hurt in unprovoked Indian firing along ...
10:20 PM | 17 Jul, 2020
Punjab Police cops booked for alleged robbery bid ...
08:47 PM | 17 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
A healthy competition is always good: Aijaz Aslam on local brands working with Turkish ...
04:51 PM | 17 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr