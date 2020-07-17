Tuition teacher arrested for raping, filming students in Kharipur

Karachi: Police have arrested a teacher of a tuition center over allegedly raping minor students in Khairpur district of Sindh.

The suspect, who has been identified as Sarange Shar, is a retired school teacher and currently tutoring children at a private property. Parents sent their children to the tuition centre due to closure of schools due to lockdown.

Sindh Police has announced the arrest of the accused on its twitter handle. He was arrested in a second raid as on Thursday he had managed to escape.

The action was taken after pictures of the teacher committing the sodomy against two students went viral on Twitter.

Khairpur Police takes immediate action on an incident of sodomy against two students in Thari Mirwah. Registered FIR and arrested the main culprit Sarang Shar within 24hrs. IGP appreciates the efforts and announces reward of Rs. 200k for the team. pic.twitter.com/Uqjkeu9LUi — Sindh Police (@sindhpolicedmc) July 17, 2020

The suspect allegedly raped a student, filmed it and then made it vial on social media. He was also accused of forcing his students, who are aged between 10 to12 year, to commit sodomy with each other.

Thari Mirwah police station has registered two first information reports (FIR) against the teacher on rape charges as well as under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997, on the complaint of parents of two children who were allegedly victimised by him.