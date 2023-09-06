Quran desecration plotted by Christian man to punish wife’s lover, reveals probe into Jaranwala attacks

FAISALABAD – Initial investigation revealed that Jaranwala incident, occurred on August 16 when several churches were vandalised after the desecration of the Holy Quran, was result of a conspiracy hatched a Christian man to implicate the alleged lover of her wife.
Jaranwala Superintendent Police (SP) Bilal Silhari shared the details of the investigation to media, stating that a Christian man had planned to embroil another person of his community in a blasphemy case after finding about his wife’s alleged affair.
The police officer revealed that the man behind the blasphemy plot had first hired a contract killer for murder of his wife’s lover. After the plan could not be executed, he along with his friends Dawood and Bobby hated a conspiracy to frame the lover in the blasphemy case.
The suspect first penned a blasphemous letter and later desecrated pages from the Holy Quran that was left hanging from a rope in the middle of a street. He later put the blame of it on the wife’s lover.
The police have found the piece of rope used in the incident and sent it for forensic examination.
