PTI releases Imran Khan's message on Defence and Martyrs Day

LAHORE – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, who is detained in Attock Jail in the cipher case, has paid tribute to all heroes “who fought for Pakistan's territorial integrity and independence”.

The PTI shared the message of the party chief as Pakistan is observing Defence and Martyrs’ Day today (Wednesday).

“We must honour all our heroes who fought for Pakistan's territorial integrity and independence," reads the message shared on social media platform X.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">"We must honour all our heroes who fought for Pakistan's territorial integrity and independence." Chairman Imran Khan <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DefenceDay?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DefenceDay</a> <a href="https://t.co/oAvDQ19Jrw">pic.twitter.com/oAvDQ19Jrw</a></p>— PTI (@PTIofficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/PTIofficial/status/1699282198241702372?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 6, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

This annual event, observed on September 6th, serves as a remembrance of the day in 1965 when Indian troops crossed the international border to launch an attack on Pakistan's eastern Punjab province.