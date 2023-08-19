IGP Punjab leads reconstruction of church burnt in Jaranwala attacks

LAHORE – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar is leading an initiative to reconstruct torched by a mob in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad earlier this week following the blasphemy allegations.

The top police chief has been joined by scholars of all sects, as well as Christian community to rebuild the worship place for the Christian community. IGP Usman Anwar inaugurated the project, saying the aim of this step is to promote peace in the country.

He expressed gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and the Punjab government for their efforts in the restoration and reconstruction of the church.

He highlighted that the involvement of scholars in the reconstruction of the worship place for minorities will help normalise the situation in Jaranwala.

In his special message, the IG Punjab said that the journey of peace's return has begun in Jaranwala. More than 6,500 police officers and personnel are fulfilling their duties while staying alert.

In line with orders of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and chief minister, the process of reconciliation and reconstruction has commenced.

The top police chief also assured security to all Christian families as he encouraged all Christian families to return to their homes, stating that their homes are awaiting them. The Punjab government and police are fully committed to assisting in the reconstruction of their homes.