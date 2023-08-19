Search

Pakistan

IGP Punjab leads reconstruction of church burnt in Jaranwala attacks

08:13 PM | 19 Aug, 2023
IGP Punjab leads reconstruction of church burnt in Jaranwala attacks
Source: Twitter

LAHORE – Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar is leading an initiative to reconstruct torched by a mob in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad earlier this week following the blasphemy allegations.

The top police chief has been joined by scholars of all sects, as well as Christian community to rebuild the worship place for the Christian community. IGP Usman Anwar inaugurated the project, saying the aim of this step is to promote peace in the country. 

He expressed gratitude to Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and the Punjab government for their efforts in the restoration and reconstruction of the church. 

He highlighted that the involvement of scholars in the reconstruction of the worship place for minorities will help normalise the situation in Jaranwala.

In his special message, the IG Punjab said that the journey of peace's return has begun in Jaranwala. More than 6,500 police officers and personnel are fulfilling their duties while staying alert. 

In line with orders of Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and chief minister, the process of reconciliation and reconstruction has commenced. 

The top police chief also assured security to all Christian families as he encouraged all Christian families to return to their homes, stating that their homes are awaiting them. The Punjab government and police are fully committed to assisting in the reconstruction of their homes.

‘Totally intolerable’: Pakistan Army chief says no space for incidents like Jaranwala churches attack

Pakistan

Riffat Mukhtar becomes new Sindh IGP

08:32 PM | 19 Aug, 2023

Justice Qazi Faez Isa visits Jaranwala after Muslim mob attack on churches

05:58 PM | 19 Aug, 2023

Punjab Police IG says abusive constable seen in viral video suffering from mental illness

09:48 PM | 18 Aug, 2023

‘Totally intolerable’: Pakistan Army chief says no space for incidents like Jaranwala churches attack

09:01 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

What’s next after Christian churches, homes vandalised in Pakistan's Jaranwala?

09:36 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

Pakistan forms special unit to protect minorities in capital city following Jaranwala incident

03:48 PM | 17 Aug, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Gold price up by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

09:00 PM | 19 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 19 August 2023

09:02 AM | 19 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 19, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 19, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.4 303.95
Euro EUR 327.5 330.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 382 385.8
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.1 83.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.1 80.9
Australian Dollar AUD 200 202
Bahrain Dinar BHD 784.55 792.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 224.8 227
China Yuan CNY 39.83 42.9
Danish Krone DKK 42.5 330.5
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.67 38.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 958.62 967.62
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.71 64.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.22 175.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 752.76 760.76
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.62 80.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 335.71 338.21
Thai Bhat THB 8.19 8.34

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 19, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,300 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,160.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs176,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 206,249.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (19 August 2023) 

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 225,300 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Profile: Abdul Hafeez Shaikh

Who is Jalil Abbas Jilani?

Imran Khan : Biography, Age, Wife, Sons, Cricket & Politics

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: