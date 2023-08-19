Riffat Mukhtar becomes new Sindh IGP

ISLAMABAD – The caretaker federal government on Saturday appointed Riffat Mukhtar as Sindh’s Inspector General of Police (IGP).

The grade-21 officer of the Pakistan Police Service will replace Ghulam Nabi Memon as the Establishment Division has issued a notification in this regard.

Riffat Mukhtar has served as Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan, and Additional IG Establishment and at other key positions during his career.

“With the approval of Federal Government, Mr. Riffat Mukhtar, a BS-21 officer of Police Service of Pakistan, presently serving under Government of the Punjab, is transferred and posted as Provincial Police Officer (PPO), Government of Sindh, under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with immediate effect and until further orders,” the notification reads.