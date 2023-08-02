Search

Sindh Police install facial recognition cameras in Karachi amid harassment cases

05:38 PM | 2 Aug, 2023
Sindh Police install facial recognition cameras in Karachi amid harassment cases
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Sindh Police has adopted cutting-edge technology to curb criminal activities and nab miscreants in the southern port city of Karachi.

Reports said the police have installed facial recognition cameras in various areas of the city that would help the law enforcers to identify the individuals by their faces.

It will be useful in certain scenarios including when suspects managed to dodge to the police from crime scene. The facial recognition cameras will help ensure the identity of the criminals.   

The Sindh police have planned to expand the installation of the modern cameras in other parts of the province, while they have been placed at all toll plazas.

The development comes as the port city witnessed surge in harassment cases. A disgraceful incident occurred in the port city on August 1.

The clips doing rounds on the internet show a victim being subjected to sexual harassment in Karachi in a third such incident.

The woman, all covered in a veil, was groped by a bike rider as she walked through a street in Federal B Area Block 17.

The timestamps on the CCTV footage show the incident occurred around 11 am while the culprit’s face was clearly captured in the footage.

The victim could be seen calling for help but the culprit managed to escape.

The incident caused outrage on social media, prompting police to start a manhunt for the man who was clearly seen harassing the woman.

This is the third such incident in the port city as the previous two incidents occurred in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Orangi Town.

