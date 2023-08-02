Sindh Police install facial recognition cameras in Karachi amid harassment cases

KARACHI – Sindh Police has adopted cutting-edge technology to curb criminal activities and nab miscreants in the southern port city of Karachi.
Reports said the police have installed facial recognition cameras in various areas of the city that would help the law enforcers to identify the individuals by their faces.
It will be useful in certain scenarios including when suspects managed to dodge to the police from crime scene. The facial recognition cameras will help ensure the identity of the criminals.
The Sindh police have planned to expand the installation of the modern cameras in other parts of the province, while they have been placed at all toll plazas.
The development comes as the port city witnessed surge in harassment cases. A disgraceful incident occurred in the port city on August 1.
The clips doing rounds on the internet show a victim being subjected to sexual harassment in Karachi in a third such incident.
The woman, all covered in a veil, was groped by a bike rider as she walked through a street in Federal B Area Block 17.
The timestamps on the CCTV footage show the incident occurred around 11 am while the culprit’s face was clearly captured in the footage.
The victim could be seen calling for help but the culprit managed to escape.
The incident caused outrage on social media, prompting police to start a manhunt for the man who was clearly seen harassing the woman.
This is the third such incident in the port city as the previous two incidents occurred in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Orangi Town.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continues to remain under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
During the early hours of trading on Wednesday, the local currency was being traded at 288, with a drop of Rs0.46.
Earlier this week, the embattled rupee plunged further to settle at 287.54 in the inter-bank market, however the situation in the open market was not the same.
Money market was expecting a revival of rupee after IMF bailout, however rupee remained under pressure amid huge demand for greenback as the government ended all restrictions on imports under IMF plan.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,420.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,750 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,011.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Karachi
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Quetta
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Attock
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Multan
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,100
|PKR 2,665
