India: Arrests after mosque burnt, 6 including Imam killed in Haryana clashes

GURUGRAM – Police in Indian state of Haryana has arrested 116 suspects following communal clashes during which a mosque was set on fire and six people, including cleric, were killed.

The violence started after a religious procession was taken out by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Haryana’s Nuh area.

The mosque, Anjuman Jama Masjid in Sector 57, was put on fire by a mob after they vandalised it. Reports said two "home guards", who helped the police in controlling riots and public disturbances, were among those who lost their lives in the incident.

Meanwhile, fresh clashes in Gurugram on Tuesday night put the capital city of Delhi on alert. All government and private educational institutions in the Sohna sub-division of Gurugram have been closed on Wednesday to control the unrest.

A curfew has also been imposed in Nuh town where the clash took place. Chief Minister ML Khattar has called the incident "unfortunate" and appealed for peace.