Imran Khan’s long march not for revolution but to bring Army Chief of his choice: Nawaz
Web Desk
09:15 AM | 27 Oct, 2022
Imran Khan’s long march not for revolution but to bring Army Chief of his choice: Nawaz
Share

ISLAMABAD – Deposed Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif has linked Imran Khan's long march with the appointment of the next Army Chief, saying the whole thing isn’t about the revolution.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the PML-N leader, who is living in self-exile in London, linked PTI's much-awaited march on Islamabad to the appointment of the country’s new top general.

He mentioned that Pakistani people have witnessed Khan’s revolution that he wanted to bring in his regime. Nawaz also mentioned that the PTI chief was desperate to appoint the next COAS of his choice, adding that the one who called everyone ‘thief’ done, turned out to be the biggest thief in the country.

As Nawaz rapped PTI chief, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also fired fresh salvo ahead of the long march.

The premier called Imran Khan’s politics ‘a dangerous game’ for the country, saying, he is using the death of Arshad Sharif for his political gains and going to the extent of casting aspersions on institutions.

On the other hand, the long march by the ousted PM against the government is all set to start tomorrow from the Punjab capital as Khan finalises the strategy for his movement.

PTI chief and marchers would reach Islamabad on November 4 after passing through Muridke, Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sialkot, Sambaryal, Wazirabad, Gujarat, Lala Musa, Kharian, Jhelum, Gujar Khan, and Rawalpindi.

Ex-PM Imran Khan to lead ‘Haqeeqi Azadi ... 09:48 AM | 26 Oct, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan on Tuesday announced to kick start a long march with his ...

Sharif-led administration has also geared up preparations to counter PTI long march. More than 13,000 security personnel including Islamabad cops, Sindh police, FC personnel, and Rangers, have been deployed in the capital.

More From This Category
LIVE: DG ISPR, DG ISI address press conference on ...
11:26 AM | 27 Oct, 2022
Slain Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif to be ...
09:52 AM | 27 Oct, 2022
Medical board completes post-mortem on slain ...
11:57 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
PTI to issue show cause notice to Faisal Vawda ...
11:36 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
PTI’s Faisal Vawda says Arshad Sharif’s ...
09:50 PM | 26 Oct, 2022
Asian Development Bank releases $1.5 billion for ...
08:58 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yasir Hussain shares 'exciting news' with fans
11:00 PM | 26 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr