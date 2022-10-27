Imran Khan’s long march not for revolution but to bring Army Chief of his choice: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD – Deposed Pakistani premier Nawaz Sharif has linked Imran Khan's long march with the appointment of the next Army Chief, saying the whole thing isn’t about the revolution.

In a social media post on Wednesday, the PML-N leader, who is living in self-exile in London, linked PTI's much-awaited march on Islamabad to the appointment of the country’s new top general.

He mentioned that Pakistani people have witnessed Khan’s revolution that he wanted to bring in his regime. Nawaz also mentioned that the PTI chief was desperate to appoint the next COAS of his choice, adding that the one who called everyone ‘thief’ done, turned out to be the biggest thief in the country.

عمران خان کا لانگ مارچ کسی انقلاب کیلئے نہیں بلکہ اپنی مرضی کا آرمی چیف لگانے کیلئے ہے۔اسکا انقلاب اسکی 4سالہ حکمرانی میں عوام دیکھ چکی ہے۔دوسروں کو چور کہنے والا عمران خان خود فارن فنڈنگ،توشہ خانہ اور 50 ارب کی ڈکیتی کے ناقابل تردید ثبوتوں کے ساتھ تاریخ کا سب سے بڑا چور ثابت ہوا — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) October 26, 2022

As Nawaz rapped PTI chief, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also fired fresh salvo ahead of the long march.

The premier called Imran Khan’s politics ‘a dangerous game’ for the country, saying, he is using the death of Arshad Sharif for his political gains and going to the extent of casting aspersions on institutions.

Imran Niazi is playing a dangerous game. He is using tragic killing of Arshad Sharif for petty politics & going to the extent of casting aspersions on state institutions. He should be patient & wait for findings of Judicial Commission instead of resorting to baseless allegations. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) October 26, 2022

On the other hand, the long march by the ousted PM against the government is all set to start tomorrow from the Punjab capital as Khan finalises the strategy for his movement.

PTI chief and marchers would reach Islamabad on November 4 after passing through Muridke, Kamonki, Gujranwala, Daska, Sialkot, Sambaryal, Wazirabad, Gujarat, Lala Musa, Kharian, Jhelum, Gujar Khan, and Rawalpindi.

Sharif-led administration has also geared up preparations to counter PTI long march. More than 13,000 security personnel including Islamabad cops, Sindh police, FC personnel, and Rangers, have been deployed in the capital.