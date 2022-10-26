Ex-PM Imran Khan to lead ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’ to capital on Friday
Islamabad braces for PTI’s long march as crackdown expected
ISLAMABAD – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan on Tuesday announced to kick start a long march with his supporters from Punjab’s capital to Islamabad on Friday as the former ruling party planned to pressurize the government for early polls.
Addressing a presser in Lahore on Tuesday, the defiant politician announced to start the long march from Liberty Chowk at 11:00 am on Friday, assuring that the long march would be peaceful.
Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chairman expected that it will be able to gather a historic crowd, calling the upcoming rally as ‘biggest-ever in the history’.
جمعہ کو 11 بجے لبرٹی لاہور سے لانگ مارچ کا آغاز کروں گا۔ یہ پاکستان کی تاریخ کا سب سے بڑا مارچ ہو گا۔ اسے کوئی نہیں روک سکے گا۔@ImranKhanPTI #آرہا_ہے_پاکستان pic.twitter.com/5t16Qri1Xu— PTI (@PTIofficial) October 26, 2022
The outspoken politician, however, maintained that they not coming to the capital to fight anyone, and announced to continue Haqeeqi Azadi March under law.
Last week, PTI supporters took to the streets in the capital after the top election tribunal found the former PM guilty of illegally selling gifts from foreign dignitaries and heads of state.
Meanwhile, Khan said the doors were open for talks, however, he mentioned that the ruling alliance will not announce elections soon.
Earlier, the cricketer turned politician held rallies across the country to mobilize masses for the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’.
Thousands took to streets in Lahore, other cities ... 04:14 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Huge number of PTI activists took to the streets across the South Asian country as former premier ...
On the other hand, a large number of security personnel contingents including Rangers arrive in Islamabad to thwart PTI’s long march. Sindh police and Frontier Corps (FC) have also arrived in the federal capital.
