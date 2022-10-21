Thousands took to streets in Lahore, other cities to protest Imran Khan's disqualification

Charged party workers set tyres on fire, blocked major arterial roads and raised slogans against ECP, PDM

04:14 PM | 21 Oct, 2022
Thousands took to streets in Lahore, other cities to protest Imran Khan's disqualification
ISLAMABAD – Huge number of PTI activists took to the streets across the South Asian country as former premier Imran Khan has been disqualified from holding public office over illegally selling state gifts in Toshakhana reference.

Supporters of populist leaders started blocking roads, burning tyres, and waving party flags while vowing support to the ousted premier.

In the federal capital Islamabad, several PTI regional leaders, along with their supporters, flocked at the Faizabad region and started agitation.

In the eastern city of Lahore, supporters of cricketer turned politician chanted slogans against ECP members and the ruling alliance while blocking several parts of the cultural capital, which is also a business hub in the region.

In the southern city of Karachi, PTI supporters took to the roads in the latest show of support for the PTI chief, who recently bag by-polls from six National Assembly seats but will no longer be able to retain any of them.

Many of other cities also witnessed protests by PTI workers.

Security beefed up around ECP premises, in capital amid unrest

Amid the unrest, the top electoral watchdog sought increased security and Punjab Rangers, FC and a heavy contingent of law enforcers have been deployed to ensure the security.

Police in the country's federal capital also issued a high alert for the city fearing possible law and order situation as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers took to streets.

Amid the uproar, capital police have asked all concerned officials to disrupt PTI workers gathering in their areas while patrolling parties are active to avert any untoward situation.

Cops also established check-posts at several points in the capital, announcing that no one will be allowed to damage properties in the name of protest. It also warned that law will take its course if anyone tries to block the roads.

More to follow...

