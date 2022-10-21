Watch – Asim Azhar's beautiful video of saying Azaan in Central Melbourne 

Pakistani heartthrob Asim Azhar is winning hearts online after his beautiful video of saying Azaan in Central Melbourne spread like wildfire online.

The video comes ahead of the playoff between Pakistan and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground this weekend.

Taking to Instagram, Asim shared the video where he was seen saying Azaan for the Jummah prayer in Central Melbourne.

'Jummah Mubarak! Truly, the best Friday ever for me, Alhamdulillah. I got the honour of giving Azaan for the Muslim community here in Melbourne, Australia.

The beautiful part was that people from all sects came together & prayed. Thank you @salamfest for this special moment. Aur fikar na karain, hum sab ne Sunday ko barish na hone ki bhi dua maangi hai!', captioned the Ghalat Fehmi crooner.

On the work front, Azhar's latest project Habibi has been making rounds on the internet and received praise from fellow celebrities, not to forget Bollywood rapper Badshah tripping to the catchy song.