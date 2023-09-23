Is Priyanka Chopra skipping sister Parineeti Chopra's wedding?

The speculation surrounding actor Priyanka Chopra's attendance at her cousin Parineeti Chopra's wedding to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha in Udaipur has been a topic of interest. While initial reports hinted at Priyanka's participation in the wedding, recent indications suggest otherwise.

As the pre-wedding celebrations unfolded, Priyanka Chopra, who has been an integral part of the festivities, shared a poignant message on her Instagram Stories. Accompanying an old photograph of Parineeti Chopra basking in the outdoors with a black top, a vibrant multi-coloured skirt, and a stylish hat, Priyanka conveyed her heartfelt wishes.

In her Instagram story, Priyanka wrote, "I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day, little one... always wishing you so much love ❤️ #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88."\

Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha are set to tie the knot in Udaipur this weekend. The couple arrived in Udaipur for a warm reception at the airport, with decorations welcoming the ladkiwale (bride's side), baraatis (groom's side), and guests.

The wedding will be held at the Leela Palace, with the baraat making a picturesque journey from the iconic Lake Palace by boat. A mehendi ceremony took place yesterday, while today's schedule includes haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The presence of Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti's cousin, remains uncertain, as her recent Instagram activity suggested she was in Los Angeles, though a private plane journey is still possible.

Notable political figures, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, have arrived in Udaipur for the wedding. The guest list also includes Bollywood luminaries Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra, the designer of the bride's outfits.