PAF contingent returns after attending Bright Star 2023 exercise in Egypt 

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Air Force contingent has landed back at an operational air base after successful participation in multinational tri-services air exercise Bright Star 2023 held in Egypt.
The exercise brought together 30 nations from across the globe, fostering camaraderie and showcasing the prowess of participating armed forces, said PAF in a press release.
Engaging in rigorous training and immersive, realistic aerial warfare scenarios, the PAF contingent reaffirmed its preparedness to address contemporary air warfare challenges, underlining its unwavering commitment to serving the cause of global peace and security.
Throughout the exercise, PAF's air and ground crew consistently demonstrated exceptional air combat capabilities, effectively highlighting the impressive strengths of Pakistan's esteemed asset, the JF-17 Thunder fighter aircraft.
The resounding triumph of PAF's crew in the Bright Star exercise within realm of aerial warfare serves as a testament to their unwavering dedication and operational proficiency.
Pakistan Air Force's participation in the exercise underscores its ability to adapt to cutting-edge advancements in air combat and its willingness to establish strong partnerships with the international community in order to effectively address evolving challenges of aerial warfare in modern world.
The distinguished event showcased the remarkable performance of PAF's contingent, consisting of skilled combat pilots, proficient air defence controllers, and adept technical ground crew, who demonstrated pride and professional excellence as a unified team while operating advanced JF-17 Thunder fighter jets.
The primary objective of the Bright Star Exercise was to promote interoperability and facilitate knowledge sharing among participating countries.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 23, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
