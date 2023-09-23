LAHORE – The University of Punjab has announced admission for five years Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) in both regular and self-Supporting programmes for 2023-28 session.
The Punjab University College of Pharmacy is receiving the online applications from September 18 while the closing date is October 2, 2023.
Eligibility Criteria
Online applications are invited from Punjab domiciled candidates who have obtained at least 60% marks in F.Sc. (Pre-medical or Equivalent) for admission to Pharm. D. Session 2023-2028 of Regular (Morning)
BSc. (Two years)/Associate Degree holder (with anyone subject of Botany, Zoology or Chemistry) after obtaining at least 60% marks in their FSc. (Pre-medical), can also apply for admission. These candidates are advised to apply for the B.Sc. seats among the reserve seats category.
Candidates must have appeared in the entry test, either the University of the Punjab’s admission entry test or MDCAT. The entry test contributes 25% to the merit calculation.
Fee
Fee for each programme is Rs500.
Where to Apply
Applicants can apply for admission through online portal http://admissions.pu.edu.pk.
Hafiz-e-Quran marks
Those applicants who claimed Hafiz-e-Quran marks, will appear for oral test on October 5 at 09:00 am in the Punjab University College of Pharmacy, Allama Iqbal Campus (Old Campus), University of the Punjab, Lahore.
Reserved Seats
Those applicants who applied on reserved seats, will submit their signed application form till 04-10-2023 by post / courier along with all necessary documents to admission office of the Punjab University College of Pharmacy, Allama Iqbal Campus (Old Campus), University of the Punjab, Lahore. Detail of reserved seats and procedure for applying is mentioned on www.pucp.edu.pk & www.pu.edu.pk and in Prospectus. Incomplete applications in any respect will not be entertained.
Marks Deduction
Only for morning, 2 marks will be deducted from percent academic marks for each late session to a maximum of immediate last five sessions. There is no marks deduction for evening self-supporting programme.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 23, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
