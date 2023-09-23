LAHORE – The University of Punjab has announced admission for five years Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm D) in both regular and self-Supporting programmes for 2023-28 session.

The Punjab University College of Pharmacy is receiving the online applications from September 18 while the closing date is October 2, 2023.

Eligibility Criteria

Online applications are invited from Punjab domiciled candidates who have obtained at least 60% marks in F.Sc. (Pre-medical or Equivalent) for admission to Pharm. D. Session 2023-2028 of Regular (Morning)

BSc. (Two years)/Associate Degree holder (with anyone subject of Botany, Zoology or Chemistry) after obtaining at least 60% marks in their FSc. (Pre-medical), can also apply for admission. These candidates are advised to apply for the B.Sc. seats among the reserve seats category.

Candidates must have appeared in the entry test, either the University of the Punjab’s admission entry test or MDCAT. The entry test contributes 25% to the merit calculation.

Fee

Fee for each programme is Rs500.

Where to Apply

Applicants can apply for admission through online portal http://admissions.pu.edu.pk.

Hafiz-e-Quran marks

Those applicants who claimed Hafiz-e-Quran marks, will appear for oral test on October 5 at 09:00 am in the Punjab University College of Pharmacy, Allama Iqbal Campus (Old Campus), University of the Punjab, Lahore.

Reserved Seats

Those applicants who applied on reserved seats, will submit their signed application form till 04-10-2023 by post / courier along with all necessary documents to admission office of the Punjab University College of Pharmacy, Allama Iqbal Campus (Old Campus), University of the Punjab, Lahore. Detail of reserved seats and procedure for applying is mentioned on www.pucp.edu.pk & www.pu.edu.pk and in Prospectus. Incomplete applications in any respect will not be entertained.

Marks Deduction

Only for morning, 2 marks will be deducted from percent academic marks for each late session to a maximum of immediate last five sessions. There is no marks deduction for evening self-supporting programme.