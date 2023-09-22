Punjab medical and dental colleges admissions 2023-24 update

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences has issued a public notice, advising students to get their documents ready in advance as admissions in all public medical and dental colleges for session 2023-24 are set to open in October.
It said that an advertisement for admissions will be issued in early October. It asked the students to keep the essential documents for admission updated in order to avoid any problem during the online process.
“All the documents mentioned in the notice are mandatory and admission forms are unacceptable without them,” read the notice.
The UHS said an applicant must have a domicile of Punjab province as no other document including CNIC, B Form or birth certificates will be accepted in its place.
It added that applicants with Islamabad domicile can apply for admission on open merit seats while domicile is not mandatory for overseas and dual nationals.
Applicants are required to get their matriculation and FSC pre medical result cards attested from Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC), the notice said, adding that unattested documents will be rejected.
Applicants with A-level, IB and any other foreign certificates are required to get an equivalence certificate from IBCC.
Applicants are required to hold CNIC, NICOP, Form B, or passport in order to prove his identity while applying for admission.
A fresh photo of the applicant with white background must be uploaded while submitting an admission form. Furthermore, the applicants are required to put their signatures with blue ben on a white paper and impose right thumb on it. This paper will later be uploaded along with application form.
The UHS warned that the applicant would be rejected in case of submitting false documents or failing to upload them.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 22, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292.9
|296.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.7
|82.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.75
|79.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|783.43
|791.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.45
|40.85
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.39
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|954.31
|963.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.21
|63.81
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.71
|177.71
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|765.08
|773.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.57
|82.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.09
|331.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 216,400 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Karachi
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Quetta
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Attock
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Multan
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,400
|PKR 2,616
