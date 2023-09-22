Punjab medical and dental colleges admissions 2023-24 update

LAHORE – The University of Health Sciences has issued a public notice, advising students to get their documents ready in advance as admissions in all public medical and dental colleges for session 2023-24 are set to open in October.

It said that an advertisement for admissions will be issued in early October. It asked the students to keep the essential documents for admission updated in order to avoid any problem during the online process.

“All the documents mentioned in the notice are mandatory and admission forms are unacceptable without them,” read the notice.

Domicile Certificate

The UHS said an applicant must have a domicile of Punjab province as no other document including CNIC, B Form or birth certificates will be accepted in its place.

It added that applicants with Islamabad domicile can apply for admission on open merit seats while domicile is not mandatory for overseas and dual nationals.

Educational Certificates

Applicants are required to get their matriculation and FSC pre medical result cards attested from Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC), the notice said, adding that unattested documents will be rejected.

Applicants with A-level, IB and any other foreign certificates are required to get an equivalence certificate from IBCC.

Identification Documents

Applicants are required to hold CNIC, NICOP, Form B, or passport in order to prove his identity while applying for admission.

Photograph and Signature

A fresh photo of the applicant with white background must be uploaded while submitting an admission form. Furthermore, the applicants are required to put their signatures with blue ben on a white paper and impose right thumb on it. This paper will later be uploaded along with application form.

The UHS warned that the applicant would be rejected in case of submitting false documents or failing to upload them.