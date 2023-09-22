Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha check into Udaipur for their wedding

The spotlight is shining brightly on the enchanting city of Udaipur, as Bollywood sensation Parineeti Chopra and distinguished politician Raghav Chadha make their way to wedded bliss this weekend. The picturesque Udaipur airport bore witness to a heartwarming reception as the couple touched down on a Friday morning.

Dressed to the nines, the bride-to-be exuded elegance in a resplendent red ensemble, perfectly complemented by Chadha's dapper black attire.

The pre-wedding celebrations kicked off with a soul-stirring Ardas ceremony in Delhi, a heartfelt moment that set the tone for the joyous days ahead. An intimate Sufi night followed, where close friends and cherished family members came together.

The grandeur and anticipation reached new heights as the Udaipur airport itself was transformed into a spectacle. Vibrant dhol beats resonated through the air, while exquisite floral decorations adorned the terminal, creating a mesmerizing atmosphere that welcomed the couple and their families with open arms.

On the work front, Parineeti's upcoming projects has ignited excitement among her fans, as she takes on the challenging role of portraying Amar Singh Chamkila in his biopic and features in a film titled "Capsule Gill." Additionally, she is set to grace the screen in "Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue," sharing the limelight with the ever-charming Akshay Kumar.