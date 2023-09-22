Watch: Kanwal Aftab goes surfing in Malaysia

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar embarked on an exciting Malaysian escapade that commenced with a visit to an opulent shopping mall. Accompanied by their adorable daughter, Aizal Zulqarnain, the family indulged in a delightful shopping spree.

However, the highlight of their day was an adrenaline-pumping adventure—flow riding. They eagerly attempted to master the art of balance on the flowing water, creating moments of sheer delight and amusement. Despite their valiant efforts to stay upright, the inevitable happened, and both eventually found themselves slipping into the refreshing waters.

Taking to her Instagram account, Aftab shared a video of herself attempting to flow ride with the caption "Best experience so far Yahn pe sab ka girna must h siwae experts k ????????"

The social media sensation couple tied the knot on 4th April 2021 and were blessed with a daughter on November 30, 2022.