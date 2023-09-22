Search

Mira Sethi pens heartfelt note for late Nickie Nazir

Maheen Khawaja
10:50 PM | 22 Sep, 2023
Source: Mira Sethi (Instagram)

Nickie Khala, a name that resonates with grace, innovation, and a pioneering spirit in the world of Pakistani fashion, is remembered not only for her remarkable presence but also for her enduring legacy. Mira Sethi, a prominent figure in the entertainment industry, recently penned a heartfelt note to commemorate the late Nickie Nazir on the occasion of a tribute film and bridal shoot held in her honour.

Nazir's journey was one of inspiration and innovation. She was the creative force behind Nickie N Nina, a brand that played a pivotal role in putting Pakistani fashion on the global map during the 1990s. Her ability to blend tradition with modernity, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Pakistan through her designs, made her a trailblazer in the fashion world.

"Nickie khala was a towering presence. When she walked into a room, you paused and noticed.

She left us many months ago, but she also left behind her brand and her brainchild: Nickie N Nina.

Over the years I modelled quite a bit for Nickie and Nina, self-made trailblazing women who put Pakistani fashion on the map in the 90s. The photos here are from a recent labour of love executed by Nickie khala’s family, her muses, and her well-wishers.

Rest in power Nickie Nazir. Your girls carry your formidable legacy with grace, grit, and love.

An honour to have participated in this shoot." she captioned the post.

This film celebrates Nazir's legacy and the upcoming release of the collection and fashion film, "Nickie by Nickie Nina," is scheduled for September 22, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Nickie Nina pay homage to Nickie Nazir with a fashion film and collection

The writer is a staff member.

