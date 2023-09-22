Search

Nickie Nina pay homage to Nickie Nazir with a fashion film and collection

Web Desk
12:09 AM | 22 Sep, 2023
Source: Instagram

Pioneering fashion house Nickie Nina is poised to unveil a poignant collection and a cinematic tribute in honour of the brand's late creative director, Nickie Nazir. The dynamic sister duo of Nickie Nazir and Nina Khan made their mark by launching their eponymous brand in 1990, shaping and defining Pakistani fashion over three remarkable decades.

This film celebrates the enduring legacy of Nickie Nazir and the upcoming release of the collection and fashion film, "Nickie by Nickie Nina," scheduled for September 22, 2023. It's a collection that embodies Nickie's essence, elegance, and grace.

Earlier this year, Pakistan bid farewell to a fashion luminary when Nazir passed away. Directed by Abdullah Harris and photographed by Khawar Riaz, "Nickie by Nickie Nina" features a stellar lineup of individuals who played significant roles in Nickie Nazir's life and work. The likes of Mira Sethi, Hira Mani, Nadia Jamil, Nusrat Jamil, Vaneeza Ahmad, Mehreen Syed, Fouzia Aman, Fatima Hasan, Jaweria Ali, and Eesha Assad grace this tribute collection and film.

The collection draws inspiration from the intersection of the Mughal Empire and the British Raj, fusing classic opulence with timeless allure, from deep reds to soft, subtle hues of pink and ice blues.

Mira Sethi, who has worked closely with Nickie, shares heartfelt memories and insights into the tribute film and collection. She highlights how it embodies Nickie's love for fashion, artisanal work, and beauty.

The story of Nickie Nina continues to evolve under the guiding hand of Nina Khan, weaving new stories into the tapestry, ensuring that the fashion house remains synonymous with innovation, creativity, and timeless elegance.

