Fashion designer Aliya Nazir aka Nickie Nina passes away at 47, leaving showbiz in shock

LAHORE – Pakistani fashion designer Aliya Nazir, famously known as Nickie Nina, passed away at the age of 47, and her untimely demise saddened showbiz fraternity members.

As the reason behind her death remained unknown, a close friend of Aliya, Raheal Rao, revealed her death news which prompted condolences from celebrities, industry peers, and social media.

“I woke up this morning to the heartbreaking news of the passing of my dear old friend, Nickie Nazir. Nickie was not only warm and gracious but also an extraordinary friend to have. The memories we shared together are invaluable, and the void left by their absence will be deeply felt. Nickie, your presence will be dearly missed, and the impact you made on our lives will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, dear friend."

Several social media users mourned her death and extended support for her grieving family.

Actors Sajal Aly, Anoushey Ashraf, Sami Khan, and Areeba Habib were also saddened by the death of Aliya, who was known for her unique couture designs. The deceased also ventured a known brand that got international recognition.