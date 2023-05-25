Frieha, Nabila and Fifi set to launch first-ever Pakistan fashion museum

Leading Pakistani fashion enthusiasts have joined forces to launch Pakistan's inaugural fashion museum, set to open its doors in Winter/Spring 2023-2024.

The primary objective of this endeavour, as announced on Monday, is to preserve the nation's rich creative heritage while simultaneously projecting it onto the global stage.

The Pakistan Fashion Museum will serve as a repository for the country's extensive collection of archival fashion photography, videos, and editorial magazines. To ensure the museum's success, a distinguished advisory board comprising fashion experts will contribute their invaluable expertise. Spearheading this visionary initiative is Frieha Altaf, a renowned fashion icon and the driving force behind the project.

Scheduled to be unveiled at a UNESCO World Heritage site in Pakistan, the museum will mark a historic milestone for the nation.

The grand launch will be accompanied by a fashion gala and exhibition named the Muse Gala. Frieha Altaf, who boasts over three decades of experience in Pakistan's fashion industry, has conceptualized this two-fold venture.

Altaf expressed her perspective, saying, "Until a few years ago, Pakistan was swiftly ascending the ranks of the most fashionable nations. In my 37 years of working in fashion, I have witnessed tremendous growth. The creation of this museum aims to preserve our heritage."

Speaking to Arab News, she further elaborated, "The Pakistan Fashion Museum is dedicated solely to fashion history, and the structural plans for the museum are already in place. Prominent architects, in consultation with museum design experts, will be responsible for its design."

For this ambitious undertaking, Altaf has partnered with two influential fashion icons, Nabila – an image consultant and stylist – and Fifi Haroon – a fashion editor and broadcast journalist. All three individuals are recipients of the prestigious Lux Style Lifetime Achievement Award in fashion. With her experience spanning over three decades, Haroon emphasized their belief in the talent of Pakistani designers and expressed that the museum would serve as an "ode" to their remarkable work. However, she acknowledged a recent stagnation in fashion creativity, attributing it to the industry's focus on retail and bridal collections.

"Pakistani designers have produced a multitude of original and exciting work over several decades. While the industry has prioritized retail and bridal collections, this emphasis on sales sometimes stifles innovation, excitement, and novelty," stated Haroon. In an effort to encourage uninhibited creativity, the Muse Gala, which accompanies the museum's launch, will provide a platform free from the constraints of commercial pressure.

"The Muse Gala showcases how the designer finds inspiration in celebrity muses and how this collaboration leads to remarkable creative expressions," added Haroon. "This represents the true essence of fashion—an embodiment of style as a philosophy. It embodies the fashion stage and how celebrities and designers can jointly influence it, creating enduring and impactful fashion moments."

Regarding the gala's format, Frieha Altaf, a former model turned PR mogul, announced that an annual exhibit would be held, much like the renowned Met Gala, featuring a different theme each year. Altaf also mentioned plans to add more fashion icons to the museum's collection on an annual basis, envisioning it as a prime tourist destination that would elevate Pakistan's global reputation.