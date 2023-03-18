Search

Lifestyle

Meet the Pakistani mother of 55 children (DP Exclusive)

Noor Fatima 11:05 PM | 18 Mar, 2023
Meet the Pakistani mother of 55 children (DP Exclusive)

A mother is a walking miracle, and no one justifies this better than this Pakistani woman — a biological mother of four herself — who adopted 55 children and looks after them with utmost duty and affection.

Interviewed by Daily Pakistan, the miracle mother detailed how she has taken in children from different backgrounds into a life full of light and a promising future.  

Fathered by a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Motorway, Mehboob Aslam Lila, the children feel confident while walking to school knowing that they are coming from "their own home". The philanthropist-cum-bureaucrat established Almarah Foundation for the children to reside in and lead a happy life.

The mother, Sofia, revealed that she is the only daughter of her parents who taught her nothing but to help others. Keeping her parents' advice in mind, Sofia adopted many children who would be forced into labour, begging or abandoned by their biological parents.  

"Adnan is the youngest," she added. "His mother used to work at my sister-in-law's house but she died of cancer and the children were left unattended while their father would go out to work." 

"When I went to their home, a small house of only one room, the children were barely wearing any clothes and were hungry so I decided to take them in," she said.    

"I picked Adnan up and never let him go," an emotional Sofia said.

"Adnan was the first drop of the rain," interviewer Yasir Shami exclaimed, "after him, the couple adopted 54 other children."

The children live in three one-kanal rented houses in the Cavillary Ground area in Lahore. 

Daniyal is "mama's favourite baby," she exclaimed. 

Sofia further shared stories of other children who went through turmoil but were saved by angels in the form of humans as Sofia and Mehboob.  

This man-turned-woman leads prayers in a Pakistani town (DP Exclusive)

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Pakistani celebs express disapproval over police operation at Zaman Park

05:25 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Malala's 'Pakistani accent' at Oscars divides social media users

10:10 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Pakistani, Indian Muslim judges become 'too lenient' in Ramadan

08:08 PM | 15 Mar, 2023

Pakistani celebrities protest police crackdown on PTI workers at Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence

08:21 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Amna Ilyas talks about discrimination against dark complexion in Pakistani entertainment industry

09:29 AM | 15 Mar, 2023

Madhuri Dixit's mother passes away

10:59 PM | 12 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Imran Khan is back home at Zaman Park after Islamabad court hearing

11:53 PM | 18 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope –18th March 2023

08:51 AM | 18 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 18, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 18, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.6 285.65
Euro EUR 299.5 302.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 341.5 345
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.25 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.2 76
Australian Dollar AUD 186 188.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.69 761.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 41.09 41.48
Danish Krone DKK 40.41 40.81
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.4
Indian Rupee INR 3.43 3.54
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.9 931.9
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.99 63.59
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.91 176.88
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.69 26.99
Omani Riyal OMR 735.95 743.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.37 78.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 26.97 27.28
Swiss Franc CHF 304.79 307.29
Thai Bhat THB 8.24 8.39

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 18 March 2023

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,840.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Karachi PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Islamabad PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Peshawar PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Quetta PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Sialkot PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Attock PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Gujranwala PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Jehlum PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Multan PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Bahawalpur PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Gujrat PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Nawabshah PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Chakwal PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Hyderabad PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Nowshehra PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Sargodha PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Faisalabad PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290
Mirpur PKR 205,100 PKR 2,290

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: