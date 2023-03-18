Meet the Pakistani mother of 55 children (DP Exclusive)

A mother is a walking miracle, and no one justifies this better than this Pakistani woman — a biological mother of four herself — who adopted 55 children and looks after them with utmost duty and affection.
Interviewed by Daily Pakistan, the miracle mother detailed how she has taken in children from different backgrounds into a life full of light and a promising future.
Fathered by a Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Motorway, Mehboob Aslam Lila, the children feel confident while walking to school knowing that they are coming from "their own home". The philanthropist-cum-bureaucrat established Almarah Foundation for the children to reside in and lead a happy life.
The mother, Sofia, revealed that she is the only daughter of her parents who taught her nothing but to help others. Keeping her parents' advice in mind, Sofia adopted many children who would be forced into labour, begging or abandoned by their biological parents.
"Adnan is the youngest," she added. "His mother used to work at my sister-in-law's house but she died of cancer and the children were left unattended while their father would go out to work."
"When I went to their home, a small house of only one room, the children were barely wearing any clothes and were hungry so I decided to take them in," she said.
"I picked Adnan up and never let him go," an emotional Sofia said.
"Adnan was the first drop of the rain," interviewer Yasir Shami exclaimed, "after him, the couple adopted 54 other children."
The children live in three one-kanal rented houses in the Cavillary Ground area in Lahore.
Daniyal is "mama's favourite baby," she exclaimed.
Sofia further shared stories of other children who went through turmoil but were saved by angels in the form of humans as Sofia and Mehboob.
View this post on Instagram
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 18, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.6
|285.65
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|341.5
|345
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.25
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.2
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|188.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.69
|761.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.09
|41.48
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.41
|40.81
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.4
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|922.9
|931.9
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.99
|63.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.91
|176.88
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.69
|26.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.95
|743.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.37
|78.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.97
|27.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|304.79
|307.29
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.24
|8.39
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,100 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,840.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs159,930 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 186,540.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Karachi
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Quetta
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Attock
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Multan
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,100
|PKR 2,290
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.