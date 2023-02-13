Search

Bollywood stars make Sidharth-Kiara's reception a star-studded affair

Web Desk 02:18 PM | 13 Feb, 2023
Bollywood stars make Sidharth-Kiara's reception a star-studded affair
Source: pallav_paliwal/Instagram

MUMBAI – The wedding reception of Bollywood star couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra was one starry and gala affair, with several celebs in attendance.

The lovebirds tied the knot in a multi-day event in Rajasthan and of late holds a reception which saw Bollywood actors including Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Gauri Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and, Anupam Kher and Ranveer Singh.

Some other prominent names include Karan Johar, Kajol, her husband Ajay Devgan, and members of the Ambani family.

The B.Town A-listers interacted with each other and gave some picture-perfect moments.

Earlier, the Shershaah co-stars shared the official pictures from their intimate yet lavish wedding and broke the internet.

Web Desk
JA Zaman Invitational Golf enacts a soft start to Grand Memorial Event

03:14 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 13th February 2023

09:16 AM | 13 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 13, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 02:00 PM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 271 273
Euro EUR 287 289.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.5 329.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 73.3 73.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 71.5 72.1
Australian Dollar AUD 183 185
Bahrain Dinar BHD 721.62 729.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.85 40.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.19 35.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.36 912.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.25 64.85
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.33 176.33
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.81 27.11
Omani Riyal OMR 718.24 726.24
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.88 76.58
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.4 210.4
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 300.25 302.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,240.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs167,318 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 195,157.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Karachi PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Islamabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Peshawar PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Quetta PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Sialkot PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Attock PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Gujranwala PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Jehlum PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Multan PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Bahawalpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Gujrat PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Nawabshah PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Chakwal PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Hyderabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Nowshehra PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Sargodha PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Faisalabad PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330
Mirpur PKR 197,400 PKR 2,330

Advertisement

