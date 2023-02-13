Bollywood stars make Sidharth-Kiara's reception a star-studded affair

MUMBAI – The wedding reception of Bollywood star couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra was one starry and gala affair, with several celebs in attendance.

The lovebirds tied the knot in a multi-day event in Rajasthan and of late holds a reception which saw Bollywood actors including Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Gauri Khan, Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and, Anupam Kher and Ranveer Singh.

Some other prominent names include Karan Johar, Kajol, her husband Ajay Devgan, and members of the Ambani family.

The B.Town A-listers interacted with each other and gave some picture-perfect moments.

Earlier, the Shershaah co-stars shared the official pictures from their intimate yet lavish wedding and broke the internet.

