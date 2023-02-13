Cricketers who attended Shadab Khan's walima reception

Congratulations are in order for yet another Pakistani cricketer who tied the knot. The most recent cricket star to start a new chapter in his life is the all-rounder, Shadab Khan. Married to Malika Saqlain, daughter of cricket legend Saqlain Mushtaq, the 24-year-old star recently had his wedding held in Lahore with many cricket stars in attendance.

The grand event was graced by Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Hafeez, singer Asim Azhar, and Sarfaraz Ahmed among others.

The handsome groom looked like a gentleman in his black tuxedo paired with white shirt by designer Humayun Alamgir.

On the professional front, Khan — being an all rounder — is the most successful T20l bowler of Pakistan.