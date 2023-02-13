Cricketers who attended Shadab Khan's walima reception

Congratulations are in order for yet another Pakistani cricketer who tied the knot. The most recent cricket star to start a new chapter in his life is the all-rounder, Shadab Khan. Married to Malika Saqlain, daughter of cricket legend Saqlain Mushtaq, the 24-year-old star recently had his wedding held in Lahore with many cricket stars in attendance.
The grand event was graced by Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Hafeez, singer Asim Azhar, and Sarfaraz Ahmed among others.
The handsome groom looked like a gentleman in his black tuxedo paired with white shirt by designer Humayun Alamgir.
On the professional front, Khan — being an all rounder — is the most successful T20l bowler of Pakistan.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 13, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 02:00 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|271
|273
|Euro
|EUR
|287
|289.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.5
|329.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.3
|73.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71.5
|72.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|183
|185
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|721.62
|729.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.85
|40.25
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.19
|35.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.36
|912.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.25
|64.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.33
|176.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.81
|27.11
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|718.24
|726.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.88
|76.58
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.4
|210.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|300.25
|302.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed downward trend in domestic markets of Pakistan as per tola price dropped by Rs800 to reach Rs197,600 on Monday.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold slipped by Rs686 to settle at Rs169,410.
In the international market, the commodity also lost its ground as it decreased by $5 to reach $1,860 per ounce.
Last week, the prices of per tola and 10 grams of gold increased by Rs400 and Rs343, respectively.
