Sana Javed comes under fire for flaunting Bold look in viral pictures

Sana Javed Comes Under Fire For Flaunting Bold Look In New Viral Pictures

KARACHI – Sana Javed, Lollywood star and wife of cricketer Shoiab Malik, faced social media user’s ire as she oozed oomph in sizzling avatar.

The Khaani star – known for her roles in hit TV dramas – never shied away from posing in bold fashion choices and her new look sparked controversy among some of her followers. Netizens expressed their disappointment over her revealing style, with some suggesting that actresses in Pakistan tend to embrace more modern and bold fashion after gaining fame.

The pictures show the actor posing in a bold black outfit as she opted for black tank top, paired with black jeans and a cozy coat.

Amid the backlash, social media users even tagged Shoaib Malik, directing their disapproval towards him. The backlash highlights a broader debate about the evolving fashion choices of Pakistani celebrities and the scrutiny they face for stepping outside traditional norms.

