Pakistani celebs laud hero of Battagram chairlift rescue operation

09:27 PM | 23 Aug, 2023
A young man has emerged as a hero for his remarkable efforts in rescuing seven children and their teachers who were stranded on a chairlift following a cable snap incident in Battagram.

Muhammad Sohaib's heroic role in the 14-hour rescue operation has garnered widespread praise. The challenging mission took place in the rugged terrain of Allai Tehsil, nestled within the mountainous region.

Amid an aerial operation, the Pakistan Army successfully rescued a child using a sling operation. However, with the suspension of the aerial rescue due to adverse weather conditions and darkness, Muhammad Sohaib voluntarily stepped forward to join the ongoing rescue efforts.

Sohaib displayed immense courage as he manoeuvred on a makeshift dolly, using a rope to rescue each child individually from the stranded chairlift. Muhammad Ali Swati and Ilyas, two other young individuals from Mansehra district, also contributed to the operation.

With the evening halting the aerial efforts, Sohaib initiated a traditional ground operation that efficiently rescued all the passengers within a matter of hours.

Thanks to the collective efforts of the rescue team, all passengers were brought to safety, successfully concluding the operation. Muhammad Sohaib was celebrated as a hero and received accolades and prizes from various figures in Battagram.

Celebs like Farhan Saeed, Zunaira Inam Khan, Minal Khan and Momal Sheikh took to their Instagram to applaud the hero for his valiant effort.

The disaster occured Tuesday morning when a group of eight individuals found themselves hanging in a cable car, suspended 900 feet above the ground following a cable malfunction. The rescue mission commenced in the morning, yet it wasn't until late evening that the first two children could be rescued.

Who actually rescued people stranded on Battagram chairlift?

