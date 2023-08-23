Search

Battagram cable car owner, operator arrested for reckless endangerment and carelessness

Web Desk 10:13 PM | 23 Aug, 2023
Battagram Chairlift
Source: Social Media

BATTAGRAM – Two persons were detained by police on Wednesday in the Allai tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Battagram in relation to the cable car tragedy, which left eight passengers trapped in the dangling vehicle for 14 hours until being rescued yesterday.

Malik Gulzarin, the owner of the cable car, and Ejaz, the operator, were both captured by the Allai police and a first information report (FIR) has been filed against them.

Case was registered under sections 279 (rash driving or driving on a public road), 287 (negligent conduct with relation to machinery), 290 (penalty for public nuisance), 427, and 337H(2), according to the FIR.

According to the details provided in the FIR, both the cable car owner and operator's "negligence and carelessness" were to blame for the event.

In addition, the FIR highlighted that there were no alternatives to the substandard rope used for the cable vehicle. It was determined that this careless decision put the lives of the passengers involved at danger.

The investigation also stated that the chairlift operators were supposed to deliver a cable fitness certificate to a neighbouring police station in advance, but they failed to do so.

The FIR said, "This negligence endangered the lives of eight people, caused them psychological harm, and resulted in a loss for the government."

It is to remember that earlier, on Tuesday, it took almost 15 hours to Pakistani rescuers to pull seven children and one adult to safety after their chairlift stranded midair over a ravine at the height of 900 feet after one of the cables broke in Allai tehsil of Battagram district in northern Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. 

All the eight people trapped in the cable car have been successfully rescued, it was announced by caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and Pakistan Army’s media wing. 

Who actually rescued people stranded on Battagram chairlift?

