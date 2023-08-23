Umrah on Stopover: Saudi Arabia announces mega offer for pilgrims of this Muslim country

DHAKA – Authorities in Saudi Arabia have allowed the citizens of Bangladesh to perform Umrah during their stopover in the kingdom.

Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah Affairs, Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah confirmed on Wednesday that Bangladeshi passengers on stopovers will be able to perform Umrah with a transit visa.

Talking to newsmen after meeting State Minister for Religious Affairs, Md Faridul Haque Khan, the Saudi dignitary confirmed the initiative.

“Passengers will avail this benefit only if they use Saudi carriers. The transit visa will be valid for four days,” it was announced.

Moreover, the Saudi authorities have also extended the validity of the Umrah visa from 1 month to 3 months.

Bangladesh's state minister revealed that discussions were also held regarding increasing the Hajj quota and reducing the cost of Hajj for Bangladeshis.

The government of Saudi Arabia recently completed the Hajj operation successfully and received appreciation from across the world for having managed the whole process diligently. This was the first time after the pandemic that the kingdom received over 2 million pilgrims for Hajj and no untoward incident was reported.

As the Hajj days were over, thousands of pilgrims landed back in their hometowns while some of them would stay in the kingdom for a few more weeks. It bears mentioning that during the Hajj season, the government had blocked the issuance of Umrah permits but the Umrah season has now begun.

Umrah is a religious pilgrimage undertaken by Muslims to the holy city of Makkah in Saudi Arabia. Unlike Hajj, which is obligatory, Umrah is a voluntary act of worship. It involves a series of rituals performed in and around the Grand Mosque, including the Tawaf (circumambulation) around the Kaaba, Sa'i (running) between the hills of Safa and Marwah, and the cutting or shaving of hair.

Umrah can be performed at any time of the year, unlike Hajj, which has specific dates. It is a deeply spiritual journey for Muslims, symbolizing devotion, humility, and seeking blessings from the Almighty.