RiyadhAir is hiring cabin crew: Here's how to avoid scams

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia's upcoming airline, Riyadh Air has cautioned jobseekers about fraudulent websites and links requesting payment for job applications.

The airline has clarified that it would never ask for payment or bank details from candidates and they should be aware of scams in this regard.

With its recruitment drive underway, Riyadh Air is seeking pilots, cabin crew, and administrative staff for its 2025 launch; however, those who are asking for money are fraudsters.

“We are grateful and excited by the overwhelming number of applicants interested in joining our team since we officially launched. It has come to our attention that there have been fraudulent websites or links that ask individuals to pay monetary fees when applying for jobs at Riyadh Air through unofficial channels or websites,” it said in an advisory on its social media.

The carrier stressed that it will only engage with potential applicants through official channels and would never request any payments or personal bank details during the application process.

The clarification comes as the recruitment drive for the carrier is underway and multiple incidents were reported in which applicants were asked to deposit money alongside the application.

The Public Investment Fund-backed airline is under the watch of aviation experts as it recently placed an order for up to 72 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner planes, aiming to connect millions of travelers to over 100 destinations by 2030; it aims to create over 200,000 jobs directly and indirectly.

Riyadh Air is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), which has over $600 billion in assets and is the main driver of the kingdom's bid to diversify its revenue streams.

Saudi Arabia already owns Saudia, formerly known as Saudi Arabian Airlines, which has been in operation since 1945 and serves major routes across the world.