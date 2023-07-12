Search

PTI revokes Pervez Khattak's basic party membership

Web Desk 11:58 PM | 12 Jul, 2023
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday revoked the basic party membership of Pervez Khattak, former defence minister and president of the party's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chapter, with immediate effect.

According to a notification issued on Wednesday, the PTI had issued a show-cause notice to Khattak on June 21 over the allegations that he incited PTI leaders to quit the party.

Khattak had resigned from all party positions a month ago, soon after the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on May 9 triggered violent protests and arson attacks on civil and military installations. He told a press conference in Islamabad, “Nothing good happened on May 9 and I have condemned the incident before. May Allah prevent such incidents in future.”

He said he had decided to resign from the party position and he would decide his future course of action after consultations with friends.

It is pertinent to mention here that a good number of PTI leaders have quit the party after May 9.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

