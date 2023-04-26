Search

How to get Hajj permit without 'Mehram'? Saudi government announces procedure

Web Desk 11:51 PM | 26 Apr, 2023
RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has revealed the method to obtain the Hajj permit in case any pilgrim is heading to the holy land without a Mehram (male guardian).

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has stated that the Saudi nationals who wish to perform Hajj without a Mehram can contact the civil affairs department being run under the administrative control of the interior ministry.

The ministry has informed that the applicants can navigate to the apply online section on the website and can enter the credentials to get the permit.

The non-Saudi nationals can contact the passport department (Jawazat) in this regard to perform the pilgrimage; the ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced that the permits would be issued from May 5th onwards and only those who have been vaccinated against Covid-19 would be given the permits. 

 Meanwhile, the last date for pilgrims to take the vaccines is 10 days before the Hajj season. It is to be highlighted that the Ministry has set Shawwal 10th as the last date for domestic pilgrims to pay the third and final installment of their Hajj reservation.

It is note worthy that this is the first time Saudi Arabia would be welcoming pilgrims in large numbers i.e around 2.3m after the pandemic restrictions have been lifted. Around one million people joined the 2022 Hajj season and only those in age bracket 18 to 65 who were fully vaccinated or immunised against the virus and did not suffer from chronic diseases were allowed to visit the kingdom.

