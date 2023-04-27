Supreme Court all set to hear election delay case today

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench, headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, will resume hearing the election delay case today, after political parties failed to initiate a dialogue to decide on a date for polls as directed by the Supreme Court.

At the last hearing, the court had asked political parties to hold talks on April 26 and respond by April 27. However, since no talks were held and the government refused to comply with the April 4 directive, political players and the nation are on tenterhooks, waiting for the court's next move.

The CJP-led bench will only take up the case of the delay in polls and work in chambers for the rest of the day. Two pleas were also submitted to the court on Wednesday, one seeking restraining orders against caretaker governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while the other sought the appointment of a caretaker prime minister and the chief election commissioner for transparent polls.

The delay in the announcement of election dates and the uncertainty surrounding the electoral process have heightened political tensions in Pakistan. Opposition parties have accused the ruling party of attempting to manipulate the electoral process in their favour.

Meanwhile, the ruling party has accused the opposition of trying to create unrest in the country to derail the electoral process.