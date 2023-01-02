Search

Immigration

UK to process visit visas within 15 days

Web Desk 07:19 PM | 2 Jan, 2023
UK to process visit visas within 15 days

LONDON - The government of the United Kingdom has announced that it will be processing visit visa applications within 15 working days for applications form India.

The authorities have also announced that priority visas are being processed within five working days, calling on visa seekers to apply within time due to increased demand.

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis posted a tweet and said Indian student numbers have surged by 89 per cent since last year and skilled workers' visas are bring processed faster with a focus on improving visitor visa processing times.

The official admitted that some of the complicated visas might take more time; there is a sizeable number of Indians in the United Kingdom on student visas and it has even overtaken China in terms of largest nationality being issued sponsored student visas.

It is to be highlighted that the authorities in UK have advised the visa applicants to apply 3 months in advance as per their official statement on the website.

After the Covid restrictions were lifted, there has been a spike in demand for the UK visas from India as well as other countries and the shortening of the processing time has been hailed as a welcome step in cementing the ties between the two countries. 

Immigration

Applying for British Tourist Visa? Here is a must-read guide to visit the UK

06:39 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Morocco's visit visa from Pakistan made easy - Here is the process

07:34 PM | 28 Dec, 2022

Has UAE restricted visit visa for citizens from these Pakistani cities?

04:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Saudi Arabia introduces friends’ visit visa in major tourism push

04:04 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Dubai suspends tax on alcohol sale to woo foreign tourists

08:00 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 02, 2023

08:05 AM | 2 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 02, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.5 235.75
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.55 156.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.15 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.41
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.97 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 158,780. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,350.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: