UK to process visit visas within 15 days

LONDON - The government of the United Kingdom has announced that it will be processing visit visa applications within 15 working days for applications form India.

The authorities have also announced that priority visas are being processed within five working days, calling on visa seekers to apply within time due to increased demand.

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis posted a tweet and said Indian student numbers have surged by 89 per cent since last year and skilled workers' visas are bring processed faster with a focus on improving visitor visa processing times.

Good news for those travelling from 🇮🇳 to 🇬🇧 - visit visas now within standard time of 15 working days (with a small number of trickier cases taking longer).



Great work by the visa teams across the world.

The official admitted that some of the complicated visas might take more time; there is a sizeable number of Indians in the United Kingdom on student visas and it has even overtaken China in terms of largest nationality being issued sponsored student visas.

It is to be highlighted that the authorities in UK have advised the visa applicants to apply 3 months in advance as per their official statement on the website.

After the Covid restrictions were lifted, there has been a spike in demand for the UK visas from India as well as other countries and the shortening of the processing time has been hailed as a welcome step in cementing the ties between the two countries.