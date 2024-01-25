PIA loses another 'asset' to Canada

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has lost another 'human resource asset' to Canada, in what could be the first incident of such nature for the ongoing year.

The national carrier's flight arrived in Toronto from Islamabad on Wednesday following which Faiza Mukhtar, a stewardess, slipped away.

Mukhtar was part of the crew traveling to the country and was deputed with flight PK 781 but soon after arrival at the Toronto Airport, the crew member disappeared.

The incident was confirmed by the management of the carrier which has also suspended the flight attendant, urging the authorities in Canada to take appropriate action against her.

There have been multiple incidents of flight attendants slipping away in Canada after arrival from Pakistan.

Earlier, last year, Ramzan GUl boarded the national flag carrier’s flight from Islamabad as a crew member and as soon as PK-798 landed in Toronto, he disappeared.

In 2018, national flag carrier’s air hostess Fareeha Mukhtar slipped away in Canada and later sought asylum. Though authorities have been deliberating on the issue for quite a long period of time, there seems to be no permanent solution for such incidents which bring a bad name to the country.

What exacerbates the situation is the fact that most of the crew members who disappear in Canada are associated with the national carrier, the state-owned enterprise which is on the brink of closure as the government is already finalizing plans to privatize the entity.