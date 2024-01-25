PIA loses another 'asset' to Canada

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has lost another 'human resource asset' to Canada, in what could be the first incident of such nature for the ongoing year.
The national carrier's flight arrived in Toronto from Islamabad on Wednesday following which Faiza Mukhtar, a stewardess, slipped away.
Mukhtar was part of the crew traveling to the country and was deputed with flight PK 781 but soon after arrival at the Toronto Airport, the crew member disappeared.
The incident was confirmed by the management of the carrier which has also suspended the flight attendant, urging the authorities in Canada to take appropriate action against her.
There have been multiple incidents of flight attendants slipping away in Canada after arrival from Pakistan.
Earlier, last year, Ramzan GUl boarded the national flag carrier’s flight from Islamabad as a crew member and as soon as PK-798 landed in Toronto, he disappeared.
In 2018, national flag carrier’s air hostess Fareeha Mukhtar slipped away in Canada and later sought asylum. Though authorities have been deliberating on the issue for quite a long period of time, there seems to be no permanent solution for such incidents which bring a bad name to the country.
What exacerbates the situation is the fact that most of the crew members who disappear in Canada are associated with the national carrier, the state-owned enterprise which is on the brink of closure as the government is already finalizing plans to privatize the entity.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.9
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.