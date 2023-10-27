Illegal immigrants to be kept in 'Holding centres', confirms interior minister

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan would be setting up special 'holding centres' to house foreign nationals lacking identity documents before deportation, confirmed caretaker Interior Minister, Sarfraz Bugti.
Instead of detaining the refugees in prisons, the authorities will establish detention centres across provinces, including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Islamabad.
The minister also assured that these centres would treat undocumented immigrants, particularly vulnerable groups, with respect, offering meals and medical facilities.
The comments came as the government ruled out the possibility of an extension in the deadline to expel illegal immigrants; the deadline is November 1st.
As per the details available, provincial governments would bear the costs for such centres and as far as immigrants are concerned, they would only be allowed to carry their local currency amounting to Rs50,000 per family.
The interior minister confirmed that in the case of Afghan families, they can carry 50,000 Afghan Afghanis.
“We will expel all illegal immigrants in phases, and in the first phase, those having no valid documents will be repatriated,” he was quoted as saying by Dawn News.
The caretaker minister emphasized that individuals who unlawfully obtained Pakistani national identity cards or passports through the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) would face expulsion once their identity documents were revoked.
Sarfraz Bugti highlighted that Nadra is actively engaged in identifying and probing such instances, and strict measures will be taken against any Nadra officials implicated in these cases of "identity theft."
The minister also warned of action against properties owned by illegal immigrants and their local facilitators, emphasizing that any Pakistanis aiding such immigrants would face legal consequences.
Urged undocumented immigrants to leave voluntarily to avoid potential action, the minister confirmed that the government has identified areas with high concentrations of illegal immigrants and is prepared to implement the plan post-November 1.
Addressing the situation of Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan on transit visas, the minister affirmed the government's commitment to provide assistance.
He mentioned ongoing communication with various embassies, including those of the UK, Canada, and others, underlining the government's intention to ensure their well-being.
In response to a query, he emphasized that explicit directives have been issued to law enforcement agencies to refrain from any form of mistreatment towards undocumented foreign nationals. He emphasized that all individuals, regardless of age or gender, will be treated with dignity and respect.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against US dollar, and other foreign currencies in the open market.
Pakistani rupee moved down for fourth consecutive day. PKR was quoted at 280.15 for selling and 283.05 for buying.
Euro was being traded at 296.1 for buying and 299 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 343.5 for buying, and 347 for selling.
UAE Dirham stands at 77.85 whereas the Saudi Riyal slightly moved down to 74.65 against PKR.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.15
|283.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.1
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|343.5
|347
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.85
|78.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.65
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.42
|751.42
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.27
|38.67
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.64
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.62
|35.97
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.57
|1.66
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.86
|912.86
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.48
|59.08
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|162.79
|164.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.02
|25.32
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|726.11
|734.11
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.79
|77.49
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.17
|25.47
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|312.31
|314.81
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.73
|7.88
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed increased in local markets amid upward trend in the international market.
Data shared by jewelers' association suggest an increase in gold prices on the international level that affected local gold prices in Pakistan as the bullion moved up by Rs5,450 on Friday.
The price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs213,900 per tola.
The price of 10-gram 22-carat gold stands at Rs168,024.
Unlike gold, silver rate decreased in Pakistan on Friday. The price of single tola silver or Chandi stands at Rs2,415 and settled while 10-gram rate stands at Rs2,070.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Karachi
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Islamabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Peshawar
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Quetta
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sialkot
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Attock
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujranwala
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Jehlum
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Multan
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Gujrat
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nawabshah
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Chakwal
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Hyderabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Nowshehra
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Sargodha
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Faisalabad
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
|Mirpur
|PKR 213,900
|PKR 2,415
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.