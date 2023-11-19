  

Search

Immigration

Iran advises travel agents against promoting pop singers: Details inside

Web Desk
10:29 PM | 19 Nov, 2023
Iran advises travel agents against promoting pop singers: Details inside

TEHRAN - The government  of Iran has advised the travel agents against marketing compaigns designed to attract travelers to pop singers' concerts.

The General Directorate of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts of Tehran Province, has issued directives targeting tours marketed by Iran-based tourism agencies that include performances by diaspora singers in neighboring countries.

In a letter addressed to travel and tourism agencies in Tehran, Parham Janfeshan, the director-general of cultural heritage, tourism in Tehran Province, expressed concerns about certain travel agencies advertising and selling tickets for concerts by some singers, including those from Los Angeles.

The letter underscores the importance of adherence to “Islamic values” and warns against potential violations, in a visible hint that travel agencies should not promote such events through their marketing.

The travel agents have been warned that those involved in the promotion and sale of services related to these concerts might face penalties, Iranintl reported.

Hormatollah Rafiei, the head of the guild for Travel Service Offices and Tourism, warned against violations and emphasized that travel agencies operating permits don't have the right to promote these concerts.

After the Iranian revolution, some of the pop singers of country decided to leave the country and pursue their passion abroad. Some of the renowned names now perform in nearby countries and arrange concerts there to attract Iranians.

A few of these pop singers are also based in the United States and arrange concerts in countries like Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Georgia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan; Iranians travel to these places to attend the events, an activity disliked by the ruling regme. 

Interestingly, the Los Angeles region is home to the world’s largest Iranian community outside of Iran and has been a cause of worry for the ruling regime back home due to protests against the very regime. 

At one end, the Iranian pop stars like Shahin Najafi and Mohsen Namjou attract their countrymen tto different neighbouring regions while at the other end, these musicians also have a solid fanbase in European countries. 

Though the holding of concerts can't be blocked by the leaders in iran, they are going against the travel agents who promote such events andd arrange tours to the countries having concerts of Iranian singers; the fresh directive aims to curb such activities though its effectiveness has yet to be ascertained in days to come. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

09:16 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

This airline included ‘dog food’ on menu for business class ...

06:22 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

This British airline just awarded free cruise tour to flyers: Details ...

05:55 PM | 17 Nov, 2023

Pakistan implements new visa policy at Chaman border: Details inside

09:35 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

This European country is restarting Golden Visa scheme: Details ...

03:49 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Thailand explores visa-free scheme for business people: Details ...

09:15 PM | 15 Nov, 2023

Dubai is replacing its 'World's Busiest Airport' with a bigger ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:44 PM | 19 Nov, 2023

Ministers from Saudi Arabia, other Muslim countries to visit China to discuss Gaza situation

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 19 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope – November 19, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Pound, Riyal, Dirham and other currencies

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in open market on Sunday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Sunday, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro rate slightly increased to 306 for buying and 308 for selling. UK Pound Sterling remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remained stable and stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 186 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices drop in Pakistan - Check out the latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a decrease on Sunday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 19 November 2023

On Sunday, the 24-karat gold per tola is being traded at Rs214,800 in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,160, and 22-karat gold is being sold for Rs168,812.

Globally, the international market registered a decrease in gold prices, with the current rate hovering around $1,980 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Karachi PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Islamabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Peshawar PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Quetta PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Sialkot PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Attock PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Gujranwala PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Jehlum PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Multan PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Bahawalpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Gujrat PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Nawabshah PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Chakwal PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Hyderabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Nowshehra PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Sargodha PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Faisalabad PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584
Mirpur PKR 214,800 PKR 2,584

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: