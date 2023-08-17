Vietnam's e-visa is now available for every foreigner: Details on tourism related legislation inside

HANOI - The government of Vietnam has introduced an e-visa facility for all foreign arrivals in a bid to boost tourism.

Under the fresh rules, the facility is available at 52 designated ports of entry, starting from August 15. Previously, Vietnam had been issuing 30-day single-entry e-visas to citizens from 80 specific countries but now the facility has been extended for all foreigners.

Under the fresh regulation, the Vietnam Immigration Department will issue e-visas to foreign arrivals through an electronic payment system which will allow multiple entries within a span of 90 days.

Regarding the list of entry points, they include 13 airports, such as Hanoi’s Noi Bai International Airport, Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang Airport, and others; moreover, 16 land border gates and 13 seaports have also been included in the new policy to ease the travelers.

Meanwhile, the government has also issued another resolution that modifies the visa exemption duration for citizens of specific countries.

Under this resolution, nationals of Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, South Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Belarus are now permitted to stay in Vietnam for 45 days upon entry, in contrast to the previous 15-day limit. The globetrotters feel at ease because this extension applies irrespective of passport type or the purpose of the visit, as long as visitors meet entry requirements in accordance with Vietnamese law.

Vietnam has been an important destination for tourists which is endorsed by statistics as well. The data by the General Statistics Office of Vietnam implies that the number of international visitors to the country in May 2022 was 172.9 thousand, an increase of 70.6% compared to the last month and 12.8 times higher than the same period last year.

The country is known for its mountains, thick jungles, beaches, and other attractions. The city of Hanoi is a must visit for anyone arriving in the country. The city boasts golden temples, Buddha shrines and holy monasteries beside bustling markets, manic streets and skyscrapers.