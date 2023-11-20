Vietnam likely to ease visa restrictions for these Asian nations: Details inside

HANOI - The authorities in Vietnam are discussing allowing visa-free entry for two countries located in Asia, years after the social distancing protocols dent a huge blow to the tourism sector.

Vietnam's Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, recently highlighted issuing short-term visa waivers for citizens from China and India to spur economic growth through boosting the tourism sector.

The country has opened up to the outside world after the pandemic; however, it only allows citizens from Germany, France, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and Finland to travel to Vietnam without a visa.

Like other countries, Vietnam is also witnessing a surge in tourists from different countries and recorded 10 million arrivals in the first ten months of 2023.

Indian tourists are attracted to popular spots in Vietnam including Phu Quoc Island, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Ha Long Bay, and Hoi An, and are able to explore the treasures of the country with ease and economy.

Vietnam, nestled in Southeast Asia, is geographically diverse, encompassing lush mountains, fertile deltas, and a stunning coastline along the South China Sea.

With a population of over 97 million, the nation thrives on its rich cultural heritage, featuring a blend of indigenous traditions and influences from Chinese, French, and Southeast Asian cultures.

Its distinctive customs, vibrant festivals, and flavorsome cuisine, including pho and banh mi, reflect the country's cultural tapestry. Annually, Vietnam attracts over 18 million tourists enchanted by its UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Ha Long Bay, Hoi An Ancient Town, and Hue's Imperial City.