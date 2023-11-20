Vietnam likely to ease visa restrictions for these Asian nations: Details inside

HANOI - The authorities in Vietnam are discussing allowing visa-free entry for two countries located in Asia, years after the social distancing protocols dent a huge blow to the tourism sector.
Vietnam's Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, recently highlighted issuing short-term visa waivers for citizens from China and India to spur economic growth through boosting the tourism sector.
The country has opened up to the outside world after the pandemic; however, it only allows citizens from Germany, France, Sweden, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and Finland to travel to Vietnam without a visa.
Like other countries, Vietnam is also witnessing a surge in tourists from different countries and recorded 10 million arrivals in the first ten months of 2023.
Indian tourists are attracted to popular spots in Vietnam including Phu Quoc Island, Nha Trang, Da Nang, Ha Long Bay, and Hoi An, and are able to explore the treasures of the country with ease and economy.
Vietnam, nestled in Southeast Asia, is geographically diverse, encompassing lush mountains, fertile deltas, and a stunning coastline along the South China Sea.
With a population of over 97 million, the nation thrives on its rich cultural heritage, featuring a blend of indigenous traditions and influences from Chinese, French, and Southeast Asian cultures.
Its distinctive customs, vibrant festivals, and flavorsome cuisine, including pho and banh mi, reflect the country's cultural tapestry. Annually, Vietnam attracts over 18 million tourists enchanted by its UNESCO World Heritage Sites like Ha Long Bay, Hoi An Ancient Town, and Hue's Imperial City.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues to recover losses against US dollar and other currencies as the government reaches staff level agreement with International Monetary Fund board for the disbursement of second tranche of bailout funds.
On Tuesday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 286.1 for buying and 289.15 for selling.
Euro saw a huge raise and the price stands at 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound alos moves up and hovers around 358 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moved down at 78.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 75.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.1
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.25
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.9
|76.65
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|763.37
|771.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.01
|42.41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.82
|37.17
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|930.96
|939.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.34
|61.94
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.93
|173.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.59
|26.89
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|745.47
|753.47
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.85
|79.55
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.25
|27.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.03
|326.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.16
|8.31
Gold remains one of top performing commodities in Pakistan but remains under pressure in recent days.
After touching around two two-month high, the price of gold in Pakistan on Tuesday reached Rs215,000 per tola for 24-karat gold and Rs197,083 per tola for 22-karat gold.
Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is Rs184,328, 10 grams of 22-karat gold priced Rs168,967.
In global market, gold prices saw massive improvement, with the ongoing rate standing at $1,993 per ounce, after gaining $18.50.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Karachi
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Quetta
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Attock
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Multan
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,000
|PKR 2,550
