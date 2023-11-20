Ali Tariq steals the show at Arijit Singh's concert in Abu Dhabi

In the radiant ambience of Abu Dhabi's concert arena, an eager audience anticipated the enchanting performance of the renowned singer Arijit Singh. Excitement hung in the air as the crowd gathered to partake in an evening filled with soul-stirring melodies and poignant lyrics.

Arijit Singh, a stalwart in the music industry celebrated for his emotive renditions, graced the stage to thunderous applause. His soulful voice painted an emotional masterpiece, captivating the audience with each resonant note. The crowd swayed harmoniously to the rhythm of his beloved romantic ballads, lost in the timeless classics like "Tum Hi Ho" and "Channa Mereya."

Within this atmosphere of musical excellence, an unexpected surprise unfolded. Pakistani singer Ali Tariq found himself thrust into the limelight. Known for his benevolence towards emerging talents, Arijit graciously beckoned Ali to join him from the midst of the crowd.

Seizing the moment, Ali stepped forward, a mix of nerves and excitement coursing through him. His voice, a manifestation of passion and dedication, filled the arena. Starting humbly with one of Arijit Singh's live songs, Ali embarked on a heartfelt melody, his performance gaining momentum with each passing moment.

As Ali's notes wafted through the air, an enchanting atmosphere enveloped the venue. Though Ali's voice may not have been as familiar as Arijit's, it possessed a unique depth that stirred the emotions of the audience.

Arijit, a beacon of encouragement, observed with an appreciative smile. Recognizing the talent and commitment in Ali's rendition, he nodded in admiration as Ali's performance soared. The exchange between the two singers became an unexpected yet mesmerizing synergy, symbolizing the unity and generosity that music fosters, etching an indelible mark on the hearts of those in attendance.

Ali also shared a clip of the interaction on his official Instagram handle.

Fans and fellow celebs including Azaan Sami Khan, Ali Ansari and Shazia Wajahat lauded the singer in the comment section.

On the work front, Tariq's recent songs include Raabte, Chaho Na, Sun Le Zara, Ruswai, Taarey, Yaadein, Aj Din Khushiyan Da Aya, Uran, Tu Hai Mera, Soniye, and Behkana.