Ali Tariq steals the show at Arijit Singh's concert in Abu Dhabi

In the radiant ambience of Abu Dhabi's concert arena, an eager audience anticipated the enchanting performance of the renowned singer Arijit Singh. Excitement hung in the air as the crowd gathered to partake in an evening filled with soul-stirring melodies and poignant lyrics.
Arijit Singh, a stalwart in the music industry celebrated for his emotive renditions, graced the stage to thunderous applause. His soulful voice painted an emotional masterpiece, captivating the audience with each resonant note. The crowd swayed harmoniously to the rhythm of his beloved romantic ballads, lost in the timeless classics like "Tum Hi Ho" and "Channa Mereya."
Within this atmosphere of musical excellence, an unexpected surprise unfolded. Pakistani singer Ali Tariq found himself thrust into the limelight. Known for his benevolence towards emerging talents, Arijit graciously beckoned Ali to join him from the midst of the crowd.
Seizing the moment, Ali stepped forward, a mix of nerves and excitement coursing through him. His voice, a manifestation of passion and dedication, filled the arena. Starting humbly with one of Arijit Singh's live songs, Ali embarked on a heartfelt melody, his performance gaining momentum with each passing moment.
As Ali's notes wafted through the air, an enchanting atmosphere enveloped the venue. Though Ali's voice may not have been as familiar as Arijit's, it possessed a unique depth that stirred the emotions of the audience.
Arijit, a beacon of encouragement, observed with an appreciative smile. Recognizing the talent and commitment in Ali's rendition, he nodded in admiration as Ali's performance soared. The exchange between the two singers became an unexpected yet mesmerizing synergy, symbolizing the unity and generosity that music fosters, etching an indelible mark on the hearts of those in attendance.
Ali also shared a clip of the interaction on his official Instagram handle.
Fans and fellow celebs including Azaan Sami Khan, Ali Ansari and Shazia Wajahat lauded the singer in the comment section.
On the work front, Tariq's recent songs include Raabte, Chaho Na, Sun Le Zara, Ruswai, Taarey, Yaadein, Aj Din Khushiyan Da Aya, Uran, Tu Hai Mera, Soniye, and Behkana.
Pakistani rupee remained largely stable in open market as trading started on Monday.
In the early hours of trading, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.
Euro was recorded at 306 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.2
|290.35
|Euro
|EUR
|306
|308
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.5
|80.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.1
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766.33
|774.33
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.59
|39.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.91
|42.31
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.76
|37.11
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.6
|1.68
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|934.16
|943.16
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.45
|62.05
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.83
|26.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.42
|756.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.1
|79.86
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.15
|27.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|326.36
|326.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.08
|8.23
KARACHI – Gold prices remained largely stable on Monday, with the per tola rate at Rs216,000.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan stands at Rs216,000 while 10 grams of 24-karat precious metal is available at Rs185,185.
Price of 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs169,753, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,950 and 18k gold rate for single tola is Rs161,100.
In global market, the bullion hovers at $1,981 per ounce with upward trajectory.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Karachi
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Islamabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Peshawar
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Quetta
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Sialkot
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Attock
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Gujranwala
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Jehlum
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Multan
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Gujrat
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Nawabshah
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Chakwal
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Hyderabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Nowshehra
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Sargodha
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Faisalabad
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
|Mirpur
|PKR 216,000
|PKR 2,560
