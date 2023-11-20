Search

LifestyleVideosViral

Ali Tariq steals the show at Arijit Singh's concert in Abu Dhabi

Maheen Khawaja
08:36 PM | 20 Nov, 2023
Ali Tariq steals the show at Arijit Singh's concert in Abu Dhabi
Source: Instagram

In the radiant ambience of Abu Dhabi's concert arena, an eager audience anticipated the enchanting performance of the renowned singer Arijit Singh. Excitement hung in the air as the crowd gathered to partake in an evening filled with soul-stirring melodies and poignant lyrics.

Arijit Singh, a stalwart in the music industry celebrated for his emotive renditions, graced the stage to thunderous applause. His soulful voice painted an emotional masterpiece, captivating the audience with each resonant note. The crowd swayed harmoniously to the rhythm of his beloved romantic ballads, lost in the timeless classics like "Tum Hi Ho" and "Channa Mereya."

Within this atmosphere of musical excellence, an unexpected surprise unfolded. Pakistani singer Ali Tariq found himself thrust into the limelight. Known for his benevolence towards emerging talents, Arijit graciously beckoned Ali to join him from the midst of the crowd.

Seizing the moment, Ali stepped forward, a mix of nerves and excitement coursing through him. His voice, a manifestation of passion and dedication, filled the arena. Starting humbly with one of Arijit Singh's live songs, Ali embarked on a heartfelt melody, his performance gaining momentum with each passing moment.

As Ali's notes wafted through the air, an enchanting atmosphere enveloped the venue. Though Ali's voice may not have been as familiar as Arijit's, it possessed a unique depth that stirred the emotions of the audience.

Arijit, a beacon of encouragement, observed with an appreciative smile. Recognizing the talent and commitment in Ali's rendition, he nodded in admiration as Ali's performance soared. The exchange between the two singers became an unexpected yet mesmerizing synergy, symbolizing the unity and generosity that music fosters, etching an indelible mark on the hearts of those in attendance.

Ali also shared a clip of the interaction on his official Instagram handle.

Fans and fellow celebs including Azaan Sami Khan, Ali Ansari and Shazia Wajahat lauded the singer in the comment section.

On the work front, Tariq's recent songs include Raabte, Chaho Na, Sun Le Zara, Ruswai, Taarey, Yaadein, Aj Din Khushiyan Da Aya, Uran, Tu Hai Mera, Soniye, and Behkana.

Ali Tariq releases teaser for upcoming song Mast Malang

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

05:51 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Ranveer Singh all smiles as Deepika Padukone kisses him on their ...

05:00 PM | 16 Nov, 2023

Who is this Pakistani-American woman Anila Ali, and what's she doing ...

07:59 PM | 14 Nov, 2023

Agha Ali deletes wedding pictures with Hina Altaf, sparks seperation ...

10:59 PM | 13 Nov, 2023

Fiza Ali’s ex-husband slams media for sensationalizing their ...

11:21 AM | 13 Nov, 2023

Ali Zafar gets trolled over viral shirtless pictures

07:13 PM | 11 Nov, 2023

Aamir Khan secures rights to Yuvraj Singh's life story for upcoming ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:16 PM | 20 Nov, 2023

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: How and where to buy Pakistan vs Tajikistan football match tickets online?

Horoscope

08:45 AM | 20 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20th November 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan – Check latest Dollar, Pound, Riyal rates

Pakistani rupee remained largely stable in open market as trading started on Monday. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the early hours of trading, the rate of US dollar in the open market stands at 287.2 for buying and 290.35 for selling.

Euro was recorded at 306 for buying and 308 for selling. British Pound remains stable at 353.5 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 79.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal witnessed drop to 76.1.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 287.2 290.35
Euro EUR 306 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.5 80.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.1 76.8
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 766.33 774.33
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.99
Danish Krone DKK 41.91 42.31
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.76 37.11
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.6 1.68
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.16 943.16
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.45 62.05
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.83 26.13
Omani Riyal OMR 748.42 756.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.1 79.86
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.15 27.45
Swiss Franc CHF 326.36 326.86
Thai Bhat THB 8.08 8.23

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rate remains stable in Pakistan today – Check today gold price

KARACHI – Gold prices remained largely stable on Monday, with the per tola rate at Rs216,000.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 20 November 2023

As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold per tola in Pakistan stands at Rs216,000 while 10 grams of 24-karat precious metal is available at Rs185,185.

Price of 22-karat gold is currently priced at Rs169,753, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs187,950 and 18k gold rate for single tola is Rs161,100.

In global market, the bullion hovers at $1,981 per ounce with upward trajectory.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Karachi PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Islamabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Peshawar PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Quetta PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Sialkot PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Attock PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Gujranwala PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Jehlum PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Multan PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Bahawalpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Gujrat PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Nawabshah PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Chakwal PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Hyderabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Nowshehra PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Sargodha PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Faisalabad PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560
Mirpur PKR 216,000 PKR 2,560

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: