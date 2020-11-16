Too glam to give a damn: Syra Yousaf & Sheheryar Munawar's latest photoshoot will have you drooling

01:31 PM | 16 Nov, 2020
Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar have literally set social media ablaze!

Hot and even daring, Syra and Sheheryar's latest photoshoot for a local magazine has taken the internet by storm. Donning various outfits, the hottest new duo, has everyone obsessing over their sizzling chemistry and rightfully so!

Styled by celebrity stylist Rao Ali Khan, the drool-worthy shots have been captured by famous photographer Rizwan Haq.

Some of the snaps, have people shipping over the 'Ho Man Jahan' stars and can't wait for them to work together again.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

