Too glam to give a damn: Syra Yousaf & Sheheryar Munawar's latest photoshoot will have you drooling
Syra Yousuf and Sheheryar Munawar have literally set social media ablaze!
Hot and even daring, Syra and Sheheryar's latest photoshoot for a local magazine has taken the internet by storm. Donning various outfits, the hottest new duo, has everyone obsessing over their sizzling chemistry and rightfully so!
Styled by celebrity stylist Rao Ali Khan, the drool-worthy shots have been captured by famous photographer Rizwan Haq.
Some of the snaps, have people shipping over the 'Ho Man Jahan' stars and can't wait for them to work together again.
😭i live for such quality content 💥#SyraYousuf • #SheheryarMunawar pic.twitter.com/Qiduw8QGtv— 𝒇𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒂 (@trackingss) November 15, 2020
Ufffff! #SyraYousuf and #SheheryarMunawar 's sizzling chemistry can cheer up your mood. 😜🔥 pic.twitter.com/3Wxx1kdAJ0— Bisma 💜 (@Bismahocane) November 15, 2020
I can die peacefully ❤️❤️❤️#syrayousuf #SheheryarMunawar pic.twitter.com/CQQQ7AtCMF— 🔅 (@pkpopculture) November 14, 2020
This is what royalty looks like surely 🤧♥️#SyraYousuf #SheheryarMunawar pic.twitter.com/BEy1AetTkj— Aleezay 💫 (@Leeze_tweets) November 15, 2020
I ship them guys 😭❤️😍#SheheryarMunawar #SyraYousuf pic.twitter.com/E0znP9Er0v— MW (@Itswahii) November 15, 2020
OMG! #SyraYousuf and #SheheryarMunawar like never before. 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/mOaWwPK7On— Bisma 💜 (@Bismahocane) November 14, 2020
