LNG Corruption Case: Ex-PM Abbasi, Miftah Ismail Indicted
ISLAMABAD – An accountability court on Monday indicted the former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and ex-finance advisers Miftah Ismail in LNG corruption case.
Court has handed charge-sheet over to PML-N leaders. The former PM Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi pleaded not guilty.
Earlier in December 2019, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a reference against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Mitfah Ismail and nine other accused in liquefied petroleum gas (LNG) scandal.
The former PM is facing charges of corruption and awarding an LNG import contract at exorbitant rates in 2015, which caused a big loss to the national exchequer. As per the case, he had granted a tender worth Rs220 billion to a firm in which he himself was a shareholder.
