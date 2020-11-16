9 iconic celebrity wedding looks

From the couture designer wedding gowns to the fancy décor and mesmerizing locations, celebrities knows how to tie the knot in style. An A-lister's big day outfit needs to be perfect as it will forever remain with everyone and be a source of inspiration for many!

With wedding season in full swing, let's go down the memory lane to see some of the most iconic wedding looks of all time:

NAIMAL KHAWAR

Channeling old-world charm, Naimal dons a traditional champagne dress with sentimental value since

the outfit belongs to her mother. Radiantly smiling the blushing bride completed her look with timeless

ornaments and fresh dewy natural makeup. On her Walima,Naimal Khawar looked beautiful in Sadaf

Fawad Khan creation and a gorgeous diamond neckpiece.

ANUSHKA SHARMA

Stunning in her powder pink gorgeous Sabyasachi lehenga and radiant no makeup look, Anushka Sharma

is grace personified at her wedding. The wedding look won hearts of million and the trend of bridal pastels

gained popularity. A floral hairstyle to complement cladded in heavy traditional ornaments Anushka looks

breathtakingly beautiful.

KIM KARDASHIAN WEST

Donning a custom Givenchy bridal gown, Kim Kardashian looks like a sight to behold with her hair

loosely cascading in beach waves and ears adorned with diamond studs .Kim Kardashian’s look is chic

and timeless as she marries off the love of her life Kanye West.

KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN

Oozing royal charm and B-town glamour, Kareena Kapoor Khan married Saif Ali Khan, Nawab of Pataudi

and looks every inch a queen in her bridal attire. Intricate blend of modern and old world classical bridal

galore and Mughal infused hand work Kareena bridal lehenga is timeless and beyond stunning.

DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Current reigning queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone married her Padmavat costar Ranveer Singh. She

donned a traditional stunning Sabyasachi dresses with smokey brown look and classy south Indian and

north Indian ethnicity dresses. Bold eyes and natural lips Deepika look stunning in all her looks.

DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE

The British royalty have been always encouraged for their graceful fashion choice, Kate Middleton looked

beautiful gracing the median with a traditional White wedding gown, a stunning combination of artistic

vision of traditional and modern culture infused together. Majorly Victorian inspired the lace work was

hand created and the she wore Queen’s Cartier Halo tiara looking magical.

MEGHAN MARKLE

Soft, radiant and royal, Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex in a modern classic white gown

and looked beyond stunning with minimal makeup look letting her freckles show and a soft bun to

compliment her over all look. The bridal gown was designed by acclaimed designer Waight Keller.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Breaking stereotypes, Priyanka Chopra make the most iconic Indian-American stunning bride. Dazzling in

strapless long sleeve white bridal gown designed by Ralph Lauren or her signature red Sabyasachi focused

on elaborate beading and embroidery Priyanka Chopra’s wedding was one lavish affair.

SONAM KAPOOR

A surreal bride in her traditional red lehenga Sonam Kapoor looks ethereal in all her bridal glory. Staying

true to her label of Bollywood’s most fashionable diva Sonam Kapoor bring her A-game in all spectacular

outfits she dons at her wedding events. Be it her all white fairytale white lehenga choli to wearing sneakers

under her spunky reception tail dress Sonam Kapoor is a sight to behold.