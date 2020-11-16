9 iconic celebrity wedding looks
From the couture designer wedding gowns to the fancy décor and mesmerizing locations, celebrities knows how to tie the knot in style. An A-lister's big day outfit needs to be perfect as it will forever remain with everyone and be a source of inspiration for many!
With wedding season in full swing, let's go down the memory lane to see some of the most iconic wedding looks of all time:
NAIMAL KHAWAR
Channeling old-world charm, Naimal dons a traditional champagne dress with sentimental value since
the outfit belongs to her mother. Radiantly smiling the blushing bride completed her look with timeless
ornaments and fresh dewy natural makeup. On her Walima,Naimal Khawar looked beautiful in Sadaf
Fawad Khan creation and a gorgeous diamond neckpiece.
ANUSHKA SHARMA
Stunning in her powder pink gorgeous Sabyasachi lehenga and radiant no makeup look, Anushka Sharma
is grace personified at her wedding. The wedding look won hearts of million and the trend of bridal pastels
gained popularity. A floral hairstyle to complement cladded in heavy traditional ornaments Anushka looks
breathtakingly beautiful.
KIM KARDASHIAN WEST
Donning a custom Givenchy bridal gown, Kim Kardashian looks like a sight to behold with her hair
loosely cascading in beach waves and ears adorned with diamond studs .Kim Kardashian’s look is chic
and timeless as she marries off the love of her life Kanye West.
KAREENA KAPOOR KHAN
Oozing royal charm and B-town glamour, Kareena Kapoor Khan married Saif Ali Khan, Nawab of Pataudi
and looks every inch a queen in her bridal attire. Intricate blend of modern and old world classical bridal
galore and Mughal infused hand work Kareena bridal lehenga is timeless and beyond stunning.
DEEPIKA PADUKONE
Current reigning queen of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone married her Padmavat costar Ranveer Singh. She
donned a traditional stunning Sabyasachi dresses with smokey brown look and classy south Indian and
north Indian ethnicity dresses. Bold eyes and natural lips Deepika look stunning in all her looks.
DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE
The British royalty have been always encouraged for their graceful fashion choice, Kate Middleton looked
beautiful gracing the median with a traditional White wedding gown, a stunning combination of artistic
vision of traditional and modern culture infused together. Majorly Victorian inspired the lace work was
hand created and the she wore Queen’s Cartier Halo tiara looking magical.
MEGHAN MARKLE
Soft, radiant and royal, Meghan Markle became the Duchess of Sussex in a modern classic white gown
and looked beyond stunning with minimal makeup look letting her freckles show and a soft bun to
compliment her over all look. The bridal gown was designed by acclaimed designer Waight Keller.
PRIYANKA CHOPRA
Breaking stereotypes, Priyanka Chopra make the most iconic Indian-American stunning bride. Dazzling in
strapless long sleeve white bridal gown designed by Ralph Lauren or her signature red Sabyasachi focused
on elaborate beading and embroidery Priyanka Chopra’s wedding was one lavish affair.
SONAM KAPOOR
A surreal bride in her traditional red lehenga Sonam Kapoor looks ethereal in all her bridal glory. Staying
true to her label of Bollywood’s most fashionable diva Sonam Kapoor bring her A-game in all spectacular
outfits she dons at her wedding events. Be it her all white fairytale white lehenga choli to wearing sneakers
under her spunky reception tail dress Sonam Kapoor is a sight to behold.
