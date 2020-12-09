Ertugrul tops Google searches of 2020 in Pakistan
Share
Historical Turkish drama series Dirilis (Resurrection) Ertugrul started airing in Pakistan in April 2020 and soon became a national sensation. And now it has topped the Google's list of Pakistan's movie and TV searches of 2020.
The Pakistani audience took an immense liking towards the series and the cast, notably the lead actors Ertugral played by Engin Altan Düzyatan and Halima Sultan played by Esra Bilgiç.
With record-breaking views, it aired on state-run television PTV translated in Urdu. According to PTV, 133.38 million people have so far watched the drama series from April 25- May 14.
View this post on Instagram
In March with the Covid-19 on the rise, Prime Minister Imran Khan recommended the Turkish series in an effort to promote Islamic culture and values among youngsters.
"I warned against copying the west and Bollywood alike but people said this is what the public wants to watch. Ertugrul is also one of the most widely watched series, it doesn’t have any obscenity," Khan said earlier in October.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/28-Nov-2020/adnan-siddiqui-humayun-saeed-team-up-for-new-pak-turk-project
After the success of the series, news broke that Turkey and Pakistan will be soon collaborating on an exciting venture.
View this post on Instagram
Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui said that producers of Dirilis (Resurrection) Ertugrul Tekdin Films will be working with Pakistan's TRT Films.
Pakistani drama Meray Paas Tum Ho comes in second place with the screening of its finale in cinemas alongside Money Heist, Big Boss 14 and Mirzapur season 2.
-
- PDM 'receiving foreign funding’ for anti-PTI movement08:37 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- IHC restores pilot’s license, calls info about fake licenses false08:18 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- UAE officially registers Chinese COVID-19 vaccine07:51 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan rejects US designation on religious freedom blacklist over ...07:08 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig are engaged! (PICS & VIDEOS)06:16 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Netizens school Hajra Yamin for posing in a western outfit03:55 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan wrap up shooting for Neelofar05:45 PM | 9 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020